The Popular Boomer Food That's Now A Staple Of Viral TikTok Protein Recipes
While liverwurst and powdered milk are boomer foods that have fallen out of favor over the subsequent generations, cottage cheese is a beloved food of older people that's now a fixture in social media recipes. It's not hard to find videos on TikTok in which health enthusiasts and fitness junkies all proclaim that cottage cheese is the best choice for nutrient-rich diets.
Of course, the ingredient dates back to far earlier than when boomers were born in the mid 20th century. In fact, cottage cheese got its name from the first American homesteaders who would make cheese from excess milk in their rustic and humble cottages. By the 1950s, cottage cheese was made at an industrial scale and marketed vigorously as a diet food. By the 1970s, the lumpy bumpy ingredient was the "it" staple for healthy diets across the U.S. According to NPR, at that time, the Department of Agriculture reported that the average American consumed 5 pounds of cottage cheese per year. The fad didn't last, however, and appeal for the clumpy curds as well as sales plummeted from the 80s and through the first decades of the 21st century.
But with its panoply of vitamins, a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup, and a very low calorie count, cottage cheese has become a renewed hit among Gen Z. After all, it has more protein and is cheaper than Greek yogurt, the dairy product that replaced its popularity in the 80s. However, instead of just serving a bowl of cottage cheese with some diced fruit, food and fitness influencers have come up with countless creative ways to use cottage cheese to make its taste and texture way more palatable.
How we use cottage cheese today
Social media and the concept of viral trends has given cottage cheese overnight success with TikTokers posting enticing videos of its transformation into healthier versions of "naughty" dishes. Most viral recipes start by blending cottage cheese to make it more versatile. From there, internet-famous recipes like cottage cheese ice cream and cottage cheese flatbread have helped many dieters indulge while still getting their macros. The most recent trend that's blowing up both Instagram and TikTok is cottage cheese queso, consisting of two cups cheddar cheese, a cup of cottage cheese, water, and spicy seasonings blended with a bit of water until smooth and creamy.
Of course, we've come up with our own list of protein-packed cottage cheese recipes that are practical and delicious. For example, cottage cheese is a great alternative to other dairy products like cream cheese as it offers the same subtly cheesy and tangy flavor profile. Blend it up and add it to scrambled eggs to make them ultra rich, creamy, and extra packed with protein. It'll also replace sour cream to up the protein of your next batch of nachos or a baked potato. You can always keep cottage cheese clumpy for an interesting textural contrast. Spread it over toasted bread and top with chili oil and cherry tomatoes. Or use the unblended curds as a sour cream substitute in this recipe for loaded cornbread casserole to bring even more textural depth.