While liverwurst and powdered milk are boomer foods that have fallen out of favor over the subsequent generations, cottage cheese is a beloved food of older people that's now a fixture in social media recipes. It's not hard to find videos on TikTok in which health enthusiasts and fitness junkies all proclaim that cottage cheese is the best choice for nutrient-rich diets.

Of course, the ingredient dates back to far earlier than when boomers were born in the mid 20th century. In fact, cottage cheese got its name from the first American homesteaders who would make cheese from excess milk in their rustic and humble cottages. By the 1950s, cottage cheese was made at an industrial scale and marketed vigorously as a diet food. By the 1970s, the lumpy bumpy ingredient was the "it" staple for healthy diets across the U.S. According to NPR, at that time, the Department of Agriculture reported that the average American consumed 5 pounds of cottage cheese per year. The fad didn't last, however, and appeal for the clumpy curds as well as sales plummeted from the 80s and through the first decades of the 21st century.

But with its panoply of vitamins, a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup, and a very low calorie count, cottage cheese has become a renewed hit among Gen Z. After all, it has more protein and is cheaper than Greek yogurt, the dairy product that replaced its popularity in the 80s. However, instead of just serving a bowl of cottage cheese with some diced fruit, food and fitness influencers have come up with countless creative ways to use cottage cheese to make its taste and texture way more palatable.