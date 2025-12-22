10 Classic Foods Boomers Loved That Are Way Less Popular Now

When you think of trends and fashion, you probably immediately think of clothing or home interiors. But food can be trendy, too. In 2025, for example, matcha-everything has been all the rage. It's also been hard to avoid pickle-flavored snacks and Dubai chocolate.

Many years ago, the baby boomers had their own food trends, too. When they were growing up in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, many members of this generation loved Jell-O salads, for example, or adding powdered milk to their coffee. Others couldn't get enough of liverwurst sandwiches, canned Vienna sausages, or deviled ham, while some are still hoping that Campbell's tripe soup or spiced apple rings will make a return.

Of course, things have changed since then — when did you last eat Lime Jell-O with shredded carrot? But here, we're giving space to some of the classic foods boomers couldn't get enough of that are significantly less popular today.