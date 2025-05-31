What Makes Canned Vienna Sausages Different From Hot Dogs?

If you ask us, Vienna sausages are one of the canned meats you should always keep in your pantry. They come in clutch whenever you need to add some extra protein to a dish and work great on the hors d'oeuvre front—much like miniature hot dogs. But while they may look like hot dogs, smell like hot dogs, and yes, even taste like hot dogs, Vienna sausages aren't quite the same as the franks we chow down on at barbecues, sporting events, and street fairs.

First, there are the obvious differences, such as Vienna sausages' smaller size and the fact that they're canned and stored in a liquid broth. Typical American hot dogs, on the other hand, are longer and come frozen in freezer packs. You'll also notice visual variations in their ends; hot dogs have a signature taper on either side, while Vienna sausages appear flat-cut and perfectly round. This brings us to the differences in their preparation. Hot dogs are commonly twisted into individual links to be hung in chains for cooking. Their counterparts, meanwhile, start as an extra-long single sausage, which can reach lengths of up to 80 feet, and then they are cut into 2-inch pieces for canning.

Origin-wise, they also hail from different places. American hot dogs descend from German frankfurters, which, as you may have guessed from the name, are widely believed to have originated in Frankfurt, Germany. Vienna sausages, which were dubbed "wieners" due to the German word for Vienna, "Wien," are believed to have Viennese roots.