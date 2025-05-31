What Makes Canned Vienna Sausages Different From Hot Dogs?
If you ask us, Vienna sausages are one of the canned meats you should always keep in your pantry. They come in clutch whenever you need to add some extra protein to a dish and work great on the hors d'oeuvre front—much like miniature hot dogs. But while they may look like hot dogs, smell like hot dogs, and yes, even taste like hot dogs, Vienna sausages aren't quite the same as the franks we chow down on at barbecues, sporting events, and street fairs.
First, there are the obvious differences, such as Vienna sausages' smaller size and the fact that they're canned and stored in a liquid broth. Typical American hot dogs, on the other hand, are longer and come frozen in freezer packs. You'll also notice visual variations in their ends; hot dogs have a signature taper on either side, while Vienna sausages appear flat-cut and perfectly round. This brings us to the differences in their preparation. Hot dogs are commonly twisted into individual links to be hung in chains for cooking. Their counterparts, meanwhile, start as an extra-long single sausage, which can reach lengths of up to 80 feet, and then they are cut into 2-inch pieces for canning.
Origin-wise, they also hail from different places. American hot dogs descend from German frankfurters, which, as you may have guessed from the name, are widely believed to have originated in Frankfurt, Germany. Vienna sausages, which were dubbed "wieners" due to the German word for Vienna, "Wien," are believed to have Viennese roots.
Vienna sausages and hot dogs can often be used interchangeably
There are also some differences in their meaty makeup. Traditionally, Vienna sausages were made of a wider blend of different meats, and the ones you'll find on grocery store shelves today still are. Armour brand Vienna sausages, for example, feature a mix of chicken, beef, and pork. The original Frankfurters, however, were usually just made of pork, though many store-bought hot dog brands today also offer sausages made completely of beef, turkey, or chicken. The slight differences in their ingredients also lead to a contrast in texture; Vienna sausages have a softer and more tender mouthfeel than snappier hot dogs.
In addition to the types of meat making up each item, they usually contain different spices. Hot dogs have slightly more robust additions, including red, white, and black pepper, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg, paprika, and allspice. Vienna sausages typically consist of milder spices, such as onion powder, mace, and coriander, although canned versions also list garlic powder as an ingredient. Although both are cooked before packaging, Vienna sausages are more commonly eaten straight from the can, while hot dogs frequently get another round of cooking before being consumed.
All of the above contrasts considered, though, Vienna sausages and hot dogs are still both types of sausages, and can be incorporated into meals in similar ways. Indeed, Tasting Table has rounded up our own list of ways to use canned Vienna sausages, and they include plenty of recipes in which hot dogs are also common.