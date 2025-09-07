The Old-School Spreadable Sausage We Don't See People Eat Anymore

By appearance alone, this classic lunchmeat is already at a disadvantage. The name does it a further disservice. But liverwurst, a soft, spreadable liver sausage, was once a very popular foodstuff. This old-school lunch staple has fallen out of favor in recent years due to a variety of factors, but it is one that is due a resurgence.

At first glance, liverwurst looks a little bit like bologna, another pink paste lunchmeat that you can find in the deli meats area of the grocery store. But, unlike bologna, it is still quite soft. The sausage is made from — you guessed it — liver, ground up with other meats, aromatics, and spices. In general, liver is not high on many people's grocery lists these days. However, when combined with pork, bacon, onions, and spices, and lightly smoked — a fairly common preparation for braunschweiger liverwurst — this is a very different experience than the slabs of liver with onions you might have been served growing up. Liverwurst is more akin to pâté, a soft, smooth liver sausage that is an uncommon but delicious deli meat for sandwiches, and a great addition to a charcuterie board.

This foodstuff was once enough of a staple that, coincidentally, it was served both at a luncheon between General Dwight Eisenhower and New York Mayor La Guardia to celebrate the Allied victory in World War II, and also alongside champagne at the wedding reception for Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun. How did this liver sausage that was apparently popular on both sides of one of history's greatest cultural divides lose its favor?