3 Meats You Should Stop Ignoring At The Deli And Order In Your Next Sandwich

Mortadella and bologna are often compared to one another, but Wallace's description of the former as "bologna's bougie cousin" tells you everything you need to know about the Italian meat. They're both light pink, emulsified pork sausages, but they have far more differences than similarities. Mortadella has a rich, meaty flavor, with a mouthfeel that Wallace can't get enough of. "I love the texture of mortadella, even more so when you fry it up," she says.

Mortadella is soft and silky, with spots of fat dotted around the meat that contribute to its richness. The meat is typically served as a cold cut, but frying it crisps the outer edges of the meat and caramelizes it for an even tastier finish. Some of the fat also seeps out of the mortadella, which tastes incredible when added to a sandwich. The meat is spruced up with black pepper, coriander, and nutmeg for a softly-spiced taste, though some variations also include anise, caraway, and garlic.

Mortadella's meatiness is also bolstered by earthy pistachios, which break up the meat in a way Wallace loves. "The spices are great, and the pistachios are just awesome for some texture," she says. Fresh Italian flavors like basil pesto, mozzarella, or sun-dried tomatoes work well with the meat in sandwiches. If you want to fry it like Wallace suggested, though, Anthony Bourdain's easy five-ingredient mortadella sandwich pairs the caramelized meat with creamy provolone and Dijon mustard for a bold, hearty bite.