3 Meats You Should Stop Ignoring At The Deli And Order In Your Next Sandwich
The deli is a meat lover's heaven, with proteins cut, flavored, and trimmed in a plethora of ways. The sheer amount of options can be overwhelming, making anyone resort to familiar meats every time. A classic pastrami or honey ham sandwich will always hit the spot, but there are plenty of underrated deli meats that will elevate your next sandwich. The exact figure for the kinds of meats a deli sells differs from location to location, but it's common to find a grocery store deli section or local shop with dozens of options.
Even after narrowing down the kind of meat you want, you still have to choose between various brands and unique flavors. Making that decision can be difficult, especially when you're not sure if the protein will complement your favorite sandwich toppings. To make the process a little easier, we sought out some expert advice. Michelle Wallace is the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. (@btweensandwichco on Instagram), as well as a renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and self-professed lover of deli meats with some underrated picks she thinks deserve a spot in your sandwich.
Create a gourmet deli sandwich with mortadella
Mortadella and bologna are often compared to one another, but Wallace's description of the former as "bologna's bougie cousin" tells you everything you need to know about the Italian meat. They're both light pink, emulsified pork sausages, but they have far more differences than similarities. Mortadella has a rich, meaty flavor, with a mouthfeel that Wallace can't get enough of. "I love the texture of mortadella, even more so when you fry it up," she says.
Mortadella is soft and silky, with spots of fat dotted around the meat that contribute to its richness. The meat is typically served as a cold cut, but frying it crisps the outer edges of the meat and caramelizes it for an even tastier finish. Some of the fat also seeps out of the mortadella, which tastes incredible when added to a sandwich. The meat is spruced up with black pepper, coriander, and nutmeg for a softly-spiced taste, though some variations also include anise, caraway, and garlic.
Mortadella's meatiness is also bolstered by earthy pistachios, which break up the meat in a way Wallace loves. "The spices are great, and the pistachios are just awesome for some texture," she says. Fresh Italian flavors like basil pesto, mozzarella, or sun-dried tomatoes work well with the meat in sandwiches. If you want to fry it like Wallace suggested, though, Anthony Bourdain's easy five-ingredient mortadella sandwich pairs the caramelized meat with creamy provolone and Dijon mustard for a bold, hearty bite.
Give liver a try
The idea of eating liver still gives many people pause, but Wallace believes once you look past the negative connotations, you'll see all the meat has to offer. "I know, liver is just overall unpopular, but hear me out: There is something luxurious about liverwurst," she says. "The flavor of the combined meats just works well." She's not the only one who raves about the meat — chopped liver is a Jewish deli staple that still has plenty of fans.
The German-style meat is made from ground liver (usually beef or pork) that's encased and boiled, and may feature other cuts of meat such as pork shoulder or beef chuck. The sausage has long been eaten by German Jewish people, but it's more than just tradition that keeps people coming back to liverwurst. The sausage is supremely savory, with a richness that's heightened when pork fat is added into the mix.
A blend of salt, white and black pepper, mustard seed, allspice, marjoram, and coriander round out the sausage, amping up the meaty taste. When making a liverwurst sandwich, Wallace likes to pull from the earthy spices to flavor the dish. "Pair it with some good grainy mustard and crusty bread, and you have a top-notch, spreadable lunch full of flavor," she recommends. Along with toasted rye bread and whole grain mustard, add pickled red onions, lettuce, mayo, and Swiss cheese to amp up your liverwurst sandwich.
Swap out prosciutto for bresaola
The chewy, thinly-sliced layers of prosciutto are absolutely mouthwatering, making it a beloved deli pick for many. However, Wallace recommends a similar Italian deli meat that's just as flavorful. "Bresaola is made from the topside of beef," she explains. "Made in a similar way [to] prosciutto, this lean cut of cured beef is full of flavor and will level up your deli selections." Cured meat is typically made from pork, but bresaola's main ingredient is what makes it such a catch. It's made from the lean eye of the round beef cut and air-dried, which gives the deli meat its delicate texture.
While it doesn't have the fattiness of prosciutto, the cured beef still makes for a deliciously meaty taste. Bresaola leans mild, though it takes on a sweet earthiness from the sugar, black pepper, juniper, marjoram, and sage used in the curing process. You'll typically find bresaola on a meat and cheese platter with olive oil and fresh fruit, but the flavors also translate well to sandwiches. Serve the cured meat on a ciabatta roll or in filone with peppery arugula, parmesan or mozzarella, Calabrian chili mayo, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. If you're hungry for more new ideas, here are 12 underrated deli meats and cheeses you should try.