How Chopped Liver Became A Jewish Deli Staple

For New York City foodies, Jewish delis are sacred institutions among folks of all walks and creeds. In the city that never sleeps, longstanding beacons like Barney Greengrass, Russ & Daughters, Gottlieb's, Frankel's, and Shelsky's never sleep, either. The family-run Katz's Deli has been serving Manhattan diners since 1888 and, today, it serves thousands of visitors from around the globe every single week. But, it's not all about pastrami. Each week, Sarge's Deli in Murray Hill, NYC cranks out hundreds of pounds of chopped liver.

If the words "liver and onions" don't inspire mouth-watering, rapturous awe, forget everything you know about chopped liver. The rich, savory, meaty dish totes an earthy, umami-forward flavor that's nothing short of luxurious despite coming from a thrifty cut of meat. Its unique flavor comes in part from its distinctive preparation method. As opposed to the French style of rare-cooked chicken liver mousse, the livers are typically broiled until all of the blood is gone in Jewish delis, a crucial step for kashrut to keep it kosher.

According to the Jewish non-profit publication Forward, chopped liver first made its way into the Jewish diet when the Ashkenazi Jews of Alsace-Lorraine in 11th-century Medieval France started making pâte out of fried livers, onion, and hard-boiled eggs. The resulting mixture was dense yet spreadable, not to mention highly craveable.