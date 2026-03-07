Why Cottage Cheese Might Be Harder To Find In 2026

For as many reasons as health gurus have given while harping about the benefits of cottage cheese over the decades, there are just as many people who absolutely cannot stand the lumpy dairy product. Cottage cheese brands have known this and recognized the comings and goings of their regular customers, and have adjusted their sales and marketing accordingly. So, imagine the surprise of these brands when, in the post-pandemic years, those yogurt-sized cups of chunky cottage cheese started flying off the shelf so quickly that there wasn't enough product in stock to replace them.

Love it or hate it, cottage cheese has gone uber, mega viral in the last few years, as people have suddenly become aware of its versatility, as well as its high-protein, low-sugar benefits. Though the virality of cottage cheese first boomed around 2023, supply still hasn't quite caught up with demand, even for some of the largest cottage cheese brands on the planet, which is why this dairy product is one of those grocery items that might be more difficult to find in 2026. It started as a TikTok trend, as most fads do these days, where influencers taught viewers how to make popular foods healthier using cottage cheese. Those videos racked up millions and millions of views, which meant more people were going to grocery stores, buying all the cottage cheese they could fit in their hands, and suddenly finding shortages across the globe.