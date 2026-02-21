These 9 Grocery Items Might Be More Difficult To Find In 2026

Many of us take the simple, everyday task of grocery shopping for granted. You walk through the doors, grab a cart, throw in the things you need, pay the (ever-increasing) bill, and then go on your way. In theory, it should be simple. But actually, grocery shopping can be challenging, especially when the things you need aren't on the shelves.

If you were hoping to stock up on cottage cheese, domestic beef, and wild blueberries anytime soon, we have some bad news. These are among the grocery items that might be more difficult to find in 2026.

Keep reading to find out more about why these staples, alongside other fruits and vegetables, including iceberg lettuce, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, might be scarce in the coming weeks and months. Spoiler alert: Rising temperatures and the climate crisis come up more than once. And reader, we're sorry to say, but chocolate is on this list.