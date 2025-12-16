Gordon Ramsay's Trick That'll Make Brussels Sprouts Your New Favorite Side Dish

Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to a challenge. Not only does he help failing restaurants bounce back in front of national audiences, but he's also come up with some pretty snazzy tricks to upgrade controversial veggies. Brussels sprouts have gotten a bad rap in the past, as they were typically boiled or steamed with no embellishment. However, Ramsay shares a recipe for Brussels sprouts on his YouTube channel that, in his words, is a "modern, 21st-century approach to cooking an old-fashioned vegetable."

The magic to his recipe lies in the ingredients he pairs with the sprouts that bring an incredible depth of flavor as well as a textural upgrade to the dish. His secret weapons are pancetta, roasted chestnuts, and lemon. Ramsay adds halved and blanched Brussels sprouts to a frying pan with pancetta, which he says "is brilliant for adding a rich, meaty flavor" to complement the earthiness of the Brussels sprouts. Plus, the fat that melts out of the pancetta as he fries acts as an umami-rich seasoning that infuses into the Brussels sprouts, crisping their exterior surfaces.

At the end of their stint on the stove, Ramsay adds chopped roasted chestnuts to the mix to bring a crunchy sweetness to the earthy and umami savoriness of the pancetta and Brussels sprouts. He tosses them in at the end so that they heat up without losing their crunch. Finally, the celebrity chef finishes off the dish with lemon juice and zest, which rounds out the flavor profile with tangy brightness. For the full recipe, be sure to visit Gordon Ramsay's official website.