The One Ingredient Anthony Bourdain Added To Make Brussels Sprouts A Total Hit

Brussels sprouts fall into love-or-hate territory for many folks, but either way, there's no denying that the late Anthony Bourdain made them taste good. It's hardly a secret anymore, as he shared the hit-maker recipe in his widely read cookbook, "Appetites: A Cookbook." But it's worth reminding the world of how one single ingredient — in the hands of an enthusiastic, no-nonsense chef — can make one of the healthiest, most nutrient-dense veggies sing. In the case of Bourdain's Brussels sprouts, that ingredient is none other than bacon.

Though Bourdain was indisputably a super-star celebrity chef, author, and TV host known for his ritualistic approach to getting to know cities through food — but he was also known for keeping things unpretentious. He's often quoted as saying that "Good food is very often, even most often, simple food," a statement from his memoir titled "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." That mentality is on full display in his Brussels Sprouts With Bacon recipe, as it contains only seven ingredients — one of which is water, and two being basic salt and pepper.

The core ingredients called for in Bourdain's recipe are everyday familiar ingredients: thick-cut bacon, fresh Brussels sprouts, lemon juice, and a touch of one of his secret ingredients for restaurant-quality vegetables: butter. Many chefs now pair Brussels sprouts and bacon — but Bourdain's approach stands out for first rendering the bacon fat in a skillet with water until it browns. Others have created their own twists on the dynamic bacon and Brussels sprouts duo, and you can certainly make your own version by tweaking existing recipes.