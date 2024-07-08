Anthony Bourdain's Secret For Restaurant-Quality Vegetables

Before becoming the iconic globetrotting media personality and witty author we remember him as today, Anthony Bourdain spent more than two decades sharpening his knives — and his culinary skills — in the trenches of professional kitchens. So it's safe to say that he picked up more than his fair share of cooking tricks for achieving restaurant-quality meals at home, from his fiery tip for getting a French onion soup extra crispy to his ingenious (albeit tedious) butter technique for baking better biscuits. Bourdain also, thankfully, wasn't shy about sharing them, whether in his multiple cookbooks or on his various food programs.

One of the best bits of knowledge Bourdain bestowed upon cooking civilians has to be the secret behind those tender, decadent restaurant vegetables that we could never quite nail in our own kitchens. Until now, that is. According to the chef-slash-television-host, the linchpin(s) of any good vegetable side dish are — drum roll, please — sugar and butter. Lots and lots of it.

In the famous 1999 New Yorker piece that kick-started his media career, Bourdain wrote, "In the world of chefs...butter is in everything." He went on to posit that in a fine dining restaurant, "you could be putting away almost a stick of butter with every meal." We don't doubt it. As they say, fat equals flavor, and Bourdain certainly knew how to make vegetables as flavorful as possible.