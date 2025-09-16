Gordon Ramsay Will Eat Almost Anything — But There's One Thing He Refuses

While Gordon Ramsay will try everything at least once in an effort to excel as a chef, which he evidently does, much like the rest of us, there are certain things that he won't eat again. Some have to do with ethics, others taste. Many Americans will disagree with him about deep-fried turkey, for instance. This Cajun country creation is taking over holiday dinner tables all over the country, but the TV personality won't be serving it up any time soon. It's actually among the 10 foods Gordon Ramsay won't touch, with the outspoken celebrity chef memorably describing his deep-fried turkey experience as "f**king disgusting" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." But we're betting if he tried it again, he may change his mind.

Likewise, there's one controversial soup Ramsay won't order: Shark fin soup. Considered a delicacy in parts of Asia, the celebrity chef refuses to indulge in this pricy dish, not because of the taste, though he did say that the broth the shark fin is served in would be just as good with any other meat during his 2011 documentary "Shark Bait." Instead, he takes offense to the inhumane way sharks are fished for the soup, utilizing the film to bring more awareness to it. On the other end of the spectrum entirely, there's an ongoing debate about whether pineapple belongs on pizza and, if you ask the outspoken TV personality, it's a resounding "no!" It still smells (and tastes) better than overcooked Brussels sprouts though, surely?