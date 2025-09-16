Gordon Ramsay Will Eat Almost Anything — But There's One Thing He Refuses
Gordon Ramsay has been judging food for a long time. As a celebrity chef and a TV judge on multiple cooking shows, including "MasterChef USA," he's been able to taste a lot of food over the course of his celebrated career. Much of it is great but sometimes, Ramsay is forced to taste something that he'd probably rather steer clear of. During a 2014 Reddit AMA, the famously opinionated media personality was asked, "Is there any food that you won't even try?" Unsurprisingly, and true to form, Ramsay's answer was frank and to the point — to be fair, we can't really blame him.
As he reasoned, "Being a chef, the first thing that I set out to do was to make sure that I almost got to taste every ingredient anywhere in the world. I wanted to learn so much about ingredients that I'd never know what NOT to do with an ingredient. So I'm an open book. Whether it's a beating cobra heart from a snake in Cambodia, or a deep-fried tarantula, or a Beef Wellington, I'll eat absolutely anything." In fact, the only thing he'd turn down is "overcooked food," elaborating, "There is NOTHING worse than an overcooked Brussels sprout. The smell is disgusting."
There are plenty of foods that Gordon Ramsay finds repulsive
While Gordon Ramsay will try everything at least once in an effort to excel as a chef, which he evidently does, much like the rest of us, there are certain things that he won't eat again. Some have to do with ethics, others taste. Many Americans will disagree with him about deep-fried turkey, for instance. This Cajun country creation is taking over holiday dinner tables all over the country, but the TV personality won't be serving it up any time soon. It's actually among the 10 foods Gordon Ramsay won't touch, with the outspoken celebrity chef memorably describing his deep-fried turkey experience as "f**king disgusting" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." But we're betting if he tried it again, he may change his mind.
Likewise, there's one controversial soup Ramsay won't order: Shark fin soup. Considered a delicacy in parts of Asia, the celebrity chef refuses to indulge in this pricy dish, not because of the taste, though he did say that the broth the shark fin is served in would be just as good with any other meat during his 2011 documentary "Shark Bait." Instead, he takes offense to the inhumane way sharks are fished for the soup, utilizing the film to bring more awareness to it. On the other end of the spectrum entirely, there's an ongoing debate about whether pineapple belongs on pizza and, if you ask the outspoken TV personality, it's a resounding "no!" It still smells (and tastes) better than overcooked Brussels sprouts though, surely?