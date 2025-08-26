Why Gordon Ramsay Won't Order One Controversial Soup

Gordon Ramsay is best known for popularizing dishes like Beef Wellington and lobster ravioli. He's even brought awareness to a British favorite, sticky toffee pudding. Ramsey's restaurants are known for offering delicious meals that aren't found on everyday menus.

With roughly 90 restaurants worldwide, it's safe to say the foul-mouthed foodie knows his way around the kitchen and has no problem serving up some of the tastiest delicacies man can find. However, you'll never find shark fin soup on any of his menus, and if you ask Ramsay, he insists that it doesn't even taste that good.

But flavor has nothing to do with the real reason Ramsey won't serve this sought-after soup in any of his restaurants. It boils down to shark preservation, the unethical way shark fins are collected, and the animal cruelty that he has seen with his own eyes, which has made Ramsay one of the biggest advocates for saving sharks.