Why Gordon Ramsay Won't Order One Controversial Soup
Gordon Ramsay is best known for popularizing dishes like Beef Wellington and lobster ravioli. He's even brought awareness to a British favorite, sticky toffee pudding. Ramsey's restaurants are known for offering delicious meals that aren't found on everyday menus.
With roughly 90 restaurants worldwide, it's safe to say the foul-mouthed foodie knows his way around the kitchen and has no problem serving up some of the tastiest delicacies man can find. However, you'll never find shark fin soup on any of his menus, and if you ask Ramsay, he insists that it doesn't even taste that good.
But flavor has nothing to do with the real reason Ramsey won't serve this sought-after soup in any of his restaurants. It boils down to shark preservation, the unethical way shark fins are collected, and the animal cruelty that he has seen with his own eyes, which has made Ramsay one of the biggest advocates for saving sharks.
Shark fin soup and the reason why we should never order it
Gordon Ramsay has long been an advocate for sharks. In 2011, the British TV chef released a one-hour special called "Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait," in which he investigated the tearjerking animal cruelty involved in collecting shark fins to make shark fin soup.
Ramsay went on location in Taiwan and Costa Rica. He risked his own safety to find out how shark fins are procured. Finding answers wasn't easy, and while investigating racks of drying shark fins on rooftops in Taiwan, someone dropped gasoline on his head. The celebrity chef also had a gun pointed while filming, as those profiting from the shark fin trade are not eager to be exposed.
What Ramsay learned about this controversial soup is that sharks are often caught and their fins are removed while they are still alive. Then, their bodies are dumped back into the ocean or used as bait to catch even more sharks. The reason for this is that the fins are worth quite a bit more than the rest of the shark, and they are smaller and easier to transport. By removing and keeping just the fins, fishermen are able to significantly increase the value of each fishing expedition. While shark finning is illegal in many places, the cruel act is still happening due to the popularity of shark fin soup.
History and cultural significance of shark fin soup
Shark fin soup is a delicacy in East and Southeast Asia and is considered a status symbol. It's a dish that has been served for centuries. At one point in history, it was exclusively served to the emperor and nobility. Now, the controversial soup is often served at weddings and other celebrations. The demand for shark fin soup has more to do with its perception as a luxury item than its actual flavor.
Chef Ramsay tasted shark fin soup on his documentary before he began his investigation into the ethics of shark finning. He claimed that it doesn't taste particularly good, with much of the flavor coming from the broth and other ingredients.
The shark fin itself has little flavor and absorbs umami from the broth it is served in. Ramsay said the broth could be added to any meat, whether it be chicken, pork, or even duck, with a much better result. While there are several soups you should never order, shark fin soup certainly tops the list.