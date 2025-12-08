Make Roasted Brussels Sprouts 10x Better With A Simple Glaze

Not only does this glaze give you restaurant-worthy Brussels sprouts, but it's also straightforward to make. Just roast the Brussels sprouts like usual for around 15-20 minutes, and while they're in the oven (or the air fryer), mix the ingredients. Making balsamic glaze is easy – all it requires is boiling and then simmering balsamic vinegar with a few seasonings and aromatics. Sometimes, even just a pinch of brown sugar will work. After approximately 10 minutes, you should have a jar of glossy, thick balsamic reduction to drizzle over the Brussels sprouts once they're done roasting.

However, our recipe is even easier, whisking up balsamic with wholegrain mustard, maple syrup (or honey), and a little hot sauce, and simply pouring it over the roasted sprouts before returning them to the oven for a few minutes more and then serving.

Anyone who knows balsamic knows there's more to this vinegar than what comes in the bottle, and that's your secret to elevating Brussels sprouts to an even greater height. It doesn't get any better than a honey balsamic glaze, but other condiments are just as welcome for a more diverse flavor profile. Perhaps add a bit of soy sauce, because who doesn't love a good umami undertone? Citrus juice, like lemon and lime, on the other hand, brightens the glaze up with its zesty zing.

Then there's the wonder of winter fruits, arriving in jam jars and spooned straight into the simmering glaze. A balsamic-cranberry glaze, for example, will make your roasted Brussels sprouts the perfect holiday side dish. Similarly, fig jam will introduce a luscious sweetness that feels utterly sophisticated. Feel free to also include the matching fresh fruits for an even more vivid dish.