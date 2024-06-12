How To Prep Tofu Pieces For The Perfect Ground Beef Swap

If you've recently become vegetarian, or you're simply trying to eat less meat, then you need to know about this tip: Tofu pieces can be used for a vegetarian swap for ground beef. To make tofu ground "beef," you'll need a 14-ounce block of extra firm tofu, as well as spices, two tablespoons of soy sauce, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Extra firm tofu is essential because it will result in a more meat-like texture than silken tofu will, and it won't fall apart during the cooking process. Soy sauce and nutritional yeast will add plenty of umami flavor, which is essential to making the dish taste more meat-like. As for the spices, feel free to get creative with what's in your spice cabinets, but garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika (about ½ teaspoon to one teaspoon each) are all great choices. If you want to make it spicy, add cayenne pepper or chili powder.

Make sure to press the tofu beforehand to get rid of all of that extra water. Next, combine the olive oil, spices, soy sauce, and nutritional yeast in a bowl. Crumble the tofu, using your fingers to break it into small pieces, then add the tofu to the spice mixture and mix thoroughly. Spread out the tofu onto a baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, stirring halfway through. Make sure to keep an eye on the tofu to make sure it doesn't burn.