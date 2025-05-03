13 Cottage Cheese Substitutes You Might Already Have In Your Kitchen

Cottage cheese is having its moment. There are tons of great cottage cheese brands out there to choose from and so many creative ways to use the dairy product. You can eat it on its own or utilize it in fun, unexpectedly delicious recipes. But, unfortunately, cottage cheese isn't exactly a shelf-stable product, so it's not like you can stock up on a ton of it and always have it on hand. That may mean that there are times when you want to add it to a recipe when you don't happen to have any in the fridge. And while you can always plan a last-minute grocery run, that's often not super convenient or cost-effective.

That's why we've compiled this list of cottage cheese substitutes that will ensure you can always get your creamy, cheesy fix. Some of these substitutes offer that cheesy flavor, while others deliver on the texture front. Others will work primarily in savory applications, while a few options can be used for sweet purposes, too. Although there's no one ingredient that can fully replace cottage cheese in every recipe, you should be able to find at least one ingredient in this list that can function as an adequate replacement in whatever cottage cheese-centric recipe you plan to make.