9 Grocery Store Bakeries That Sell Fresh Pizza Dough

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It can be tough to whip up a pizza that's more delicious than delivery, yet not so painstaking to make that you lose your appetite. Amateurs might feel like they either have to attempt a traditional Neapolitan pizza dough recipe that requires precise mixing, proofing, and rolling, or sacrifice flavor for convenience and buy a premade crust. As an ideal middle ground, you can actually find freshly-made pizza dough at some of the best grocery store bakeries.

Tasting Table put together a list of American grocery chains that sell fresh (not frozen!) pizza dough — truly the next-best thing to dough mixed in your own kitchen. While the best store-bought pizza crusts may also produce tasty results, fresh dough gives the whole family a chance to roll out and assemble their own pies. Even better, these chains sell their house-made doughs at reasonable prices, providing a better value than purchasing a frozen pizza or ordering in.

Alongside foolproof tips for stretching pizza dough like a pro, consider letting these store-bought doughs come to room temperature by leaving them out on the counter before shaping. Grocery stores usually refrigerate their fresh dough, and letting it warm up makes the rolling process much easier.