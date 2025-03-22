Kroger Vs Publix: Which Has The Better Premade Pizza Dough?

As a former managing editor of Pizza Today Magazine, I know a thing or two about pizza. I have traveled the country tasting the best of the best, and the top-caliber pies all start with a great crust. Pizza crust does not just serve as a delivery vehicle for impressive toppings; it is the foundation on which a great pizza is made.

So, I was shocked to find that my local Kroger offers its own fresh pizza dough. I knew I had to try it, and compare it to the offerings at my local Publix to see which grocery store made the better dough. Although I had to drive a good 20 minutes to the closest store to check it out, I was excited to put the two up against each other.

I love a good pizza, but I also like cooking at home. Having fresh dough at the ready can open up the opportunities for homemade pizza. But would the store-bought pizza crusts taste the same as a takeout spot? Would it have a great, fresh taste and the correct texture for a workable dough, and could it offer a crispy crust and chewy yet dense center? These were my primary considerations for the taste test. Read on to find out which dough you'll want to add to your grocery list.