12 Reasons Why Your Pizza Dough Won't Stretch (And How To Fix It)

Pizza dough, and dough in general, tends to be a fickle beast. While some degree of kneading and stretching is important, too much could potentially ruin your dough. You'll be able to tell that your dough is overworked if you try to handle it and stretch it, but just find that it snaps back into its original state.

Advertisement

Overworking can occur at many different stages of the dough development process, but it will ultimately lead to a dough that's very difficult to shape. When you're mixing the dough in a stand mixer, or kneading it together with your hands, you want to aggravate it enough so that the flour can become hydrated and can readily hold onto those air bubbles released during fermentation. It's these air bubbles that gives the dough its soft texture and slight rise. If you let it mix too much in your stand mixer, the gluten proteins will become overworked and won't be as extensible when you go to shape it later on. You also may be inadvertently overworking your dough when you go to shape it into a ball, as the constant rolling and reshaping could be activating that gluten a little too much.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it's really hard to come back from a dough that's been grossly overworked. Though you can give the dough a little more time to rest in between kneading and shaping, it's unlikely that your dough will automatically revert back to its non-overworked state. Hindsight is 20/20, so just be sure to avoid mixing your homemade dough more than you have to in order to prevent this problem from happening in the first place.