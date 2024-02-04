Use Store-Bought Pizza Dough For A Crispy Garlic Bread Base

You can slash so many steps out of your garlic bread recipe by using store-bought pizza dough, but you'll still want to follow the package's instructions for prep, which typically involves bringing it to room temperature before using it. Then, roll out your dough (or just press it with your fingers) until it covers the bottom of an olive-oil-coated baking pan. Don't be skimpy with the oil, as store-bought dough is often pretty sticky on its own. If you want thinner (which typically means crispier) garlic bread, you don't necessarily have to use all of the dough — but keep in mind that the thinner you go, the shorter the baking time.

Now for the fun part: adding all of the yummy toppings. Once your pizza dough has settled into the corners of your pan, brush it with a mixture of melted butter, chopped herbs, and minced garlic. If you'd like, you can also sprinkle parmesan cheese on top. Then, pop the whole thing in the oven and bake until the edges crisp up and the cheese melts. You can start by following the baking time on the dough's package, but it might differ depending on the thickness and shape of the dough, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on your bread the first time you make it this way. It won't be long until soft, warm garlic bread emerges from the oven.