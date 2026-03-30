Why Whole Foods' Bakery Is One Of The Best, According To Customers

These days, many larger grocery stores and supermarkets have some form of in-house bakery, featuring anything from basic breads and cookies to more elaborate custom cakes and glistening fruit tarts. Buying from grocery store bakeries can be tricky, as the products might not live up to your standards of an individual or specialty bakery. But out of the seven best grocery store bakeries according to customers, one stands out as the superior choice.

One Redditor mentioned that they used to bake for Whole Foods, saying that the store is "probably the only grocery store bakery that still uses butter in their baking instead of palm oil and other cheaper options." They then went on to add, "You'd be surprised the difference it makes in mouth feel and flavor." Another Reddit user stated that "Whole Foods bakery honestly kind of rips" (which is a good thing), continuing by saying, "I've gone to them for full cakes, small desserts, fresh baked bread and I'm always pleased!"

In the r/FoodLosAngeles subreddit, a member posted inquiring about grocery stores in LA with good bakeries. Many of the responses mentioned Whole Foods, with one user saying, "I really like the cookies, croissants and fruit tarts from Whole Foods." Another Redditor mentioned that Whole Foods' bakery has the best quality, while a member responded by saying that "Whole Foods has great tiramisu and when in season, their strawberry shortcake," and yet another user commented that Whole Foods has the best breads of a grocery store bakery.