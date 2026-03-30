Why Whole Foods' Bakery Is One Of The Best, According To Customers
These days, many larger grocery stores and supermarkets have some form of in-house bakery, featuring anything from basic breads and cookies to more elaborate custom cakes and glistening fruit tarts. Buying from grocery store bakeries can be tricky, as the products might not live up to your standards of an individual or specialty bakery. But out of the seven best grocery store bakeries according to customers, one stands out as the superior choice.
One Redditor mentioned that they used to bake for Whole Foods, saying that the store is "probably the only grocery store bakery that still uses butter in their baking instead of palm oil and other cheaper options." They then went on to add, "You'd be surprised the difference it makes in mouth feel and flavor." Another Reddit user stated that "Whole Foods bakery honestly kind of rips" (which is a good thing), continuing by saying, "I've gone to them for full cakes, small desserts, fresh baked bread and I'm always pleased!"
In the r/FoodLosAngeles subreddit, a member posted inquiring about grocery stores in LA with good bakeries. Many of the responses mentioned Whole Foods, with one user saying, "I really like the cookies, croissants and fruit tarts from Whole Foods." Another Redditor mentioned that Whole Foods' bakery has the best quality, while a member responded by saying that "Whole Foods has great tiramisu and when in season, their strawberry shortcake," and yet another user commented that Whole Foods has the best breads of a grocery store bakery.
One Whole Foods cake stands out from the rest
While many items are called out as a favorite from the Whole Foods bakery, the Berry Chantilly cake reigns supreme. One Redditor waxed poetic about the oft-praised cake, describing it as "a not too sweet vanilla cake with whipped cream frosting, and in between are layers of Chantilly cream and blueberries and raspberries, with berries and mint leaves on top as a garnish." The Whole Foods bakery fan on Reddit continued to praise the various offerings of the Berry Chantilly cake, saying that the grocery store bakery serves the cake as "single slices, small round, medium round, or full sheet cakes." They further added that a "lot of people actually use them for weddings."
Even employees love the Berry Chantilly cake. A post in the r/wholefoods subreddit (in which most members are current or former Whole Foods employees) asked what the best in-house dessert is, with many users responding by saying that it's hard to beat the classic Chantilly cake.
Other members mentioned that the store's Mango Yuzu Chantilly cake is a close second to the original. In a Reddit thread asking for the best cakes in Boston, there were many replies mentioning Whole Foods. "Whole foods dessert section is HIGHLY underrated," said one user, while another responded saying, "my parents love the mango mousse cake from Whole Foods."
For more standouts, check out our ranking of 23 Whole Foods baked goods before you head to the popular grocery store.