The Absolute Best Grocery Chain To Shop At In The Pacific Northwest
Take a trip to the Pacific Northwest: Between frolicking on La Push Beach and sampling regional specialities like salmon and marionberries, there's a big question at play. Where should you shop?
Tasting Table couldn't resist launching an investigation into the best grocery stores of the Pacific Northwest. Weighing up factors including affordability, chain values, and stock versatility, there was one company that edged its way to first place: Albertsons. Tasting Table's reviewer noted its fascinating history and cited its respectable spread of 2,000 locations across North America. Most important was its philanthropic culture and dedication to sustainability.It's easy to see how the chain tallies up brownie points. Albertsons has a Recipe for Change initiative targeting three pillars: better food, community outreach, and environmental investments (like circularity). Specifically, the grocery chain also runs Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors — a program dedicated to eradicating hunger in local neighborhoods. Both of these causes are worth filling your cart to support.
It might be community-rooted, but the chain also thrives with its digitalized shopping experience. As of August 2025, the award-winning Albertsons Deals and Delivery app has an impressive 4.8 stars, amassed across a substantial 138.9k reviews. Albertsons is additionally introducing in-store screens, with helpful tips to boost the average shopper's experience and bring engaging marketing to its aisles. The chain has big ambitions, and its shoppers are at the heart of the action.
What does everyone else say?
Albertsons deserves its crown. Don't get it twisted, though; there's always room for improvement. From employee experiences to customer feedback and products, it's worth analyzing from a rounded perspective.
As of August 2025, Albertsons has 3.5 stars across 8,144 reviews on Indeed, where staff rank companies against enjoyment criteria. The employee perspectives are wildly varied; "Great hours amazing coworkers and superb management," reads a 5-star review. A different employee had frostier feedback, though: "If you enjoy zero work life balance this is perfect," they wrote underneath the damning title "Keep Looking." These details might seem irrelevant to consumers, but if Albertsons' ethics swayed you towards the chain, store-by-store treatment of staff is important. While it rates higher than Walmart's 3.4 stars and Kroger's 3.3, it's a sign to be nice to cashiers. Did you know there's a right way to place groceries on the store's conveyor belt?
Customers seem relatively happy about prices. The savviest shoppers know to visit multiple grocery stores, and Albertsons' regular discount rollouts seem to work a treat. "I usually check deals at Albertsons first (digital coupons and weekly ad) and compare the prices to Walmart on the app," explained one Reddit user, "I will get whatever is cheapest at Albertsons then head over to Walmart." Customers also rave about produce and bakery items. Maybe add their cookies to the list of foods you need to try in the Pacific Northwest.