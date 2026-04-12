6 Overpriced Seafood Chains That Aren't Worth It, According To Customers

Going out and grabbing a quick yet delicious fast food lunch has long been one of life's simpler but more accessible pleasures. However, this nightmare of a timeline we all find ourselves living in is almost relentlessly awful, and even that is slowly being taken away from us. Take a look at McDonald's pricing from 2016, and you'll find yourself hit with a wave of nostalgia for the good ol' days. And when prices start fluctuating, seafood restaurants in particular can struggle to stay afloat.

It turns out that there's only so far a customer base can be pushed before they start to push back and complain that it's simply not worth patronizing a restaurant anymore. Start weighing costs against quality, consistency, and what you can make for yourself at home, and it's understandable that people are getting more and more critical of restaurant pricing.

We headed over to social media and Reddit to find out what customers are saying about some of the biggest seafood chains, and one of the things that always surprises us is when social media agrees on something. We found a ton of Reddit threads and discussions about rising costs at seafood chains that — and we'll be honest here — were kind of miraculously skating by even before prices everywhere started getting absolutely out of control. Here are the chains customers are avoiding, and the ones that you might want to rethink if you're concerned about the state of your budget.