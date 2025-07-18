This Is The #1 Food In Shark Tank History: The Story Behind Its Success

When cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac walked onto the "Shark Tank" stage in 2012, they had no idea what their future would hold, but they were motivated. After all, tons of successful food products started out on "Shark Tank." They appeared on the show just two months after kicking off their business, Cousins Maine Lobster, seeking a modest $55,000 in exchange for 5% of the company. Mark Cuban, Mr. Wonderful, and Daymond John definitely regret backing out within the first few minutes, because Cousins Maine Lobster went on to become one of the show's biggest success stories.

The two were able to hit $150,000 in sales after just two months of operation, and that was with only one truck in LA. Keep in mind, 2012 was the early days of food trucks. By 2017, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation reported that the American food truck industry was worth more than $2 billion, but back in the early 2010s, the buzz was just getting started. Most "Shark Tank" contestants apply to score a spot on the show, sometimes more than once. But Cousins Maine Lobster had such quick growth that the "Shark Tank" production team sought them out. Needless to say, the cousins packed their bags immediately.

Six years after their "Shark Tank" appearance, Cousins Maine Lobster increased their fleet to 29 trucks and exceeded $50 million in sales, and that was still just the beginning. We chatted with the lobster-loving duo back in 2023, the same year they ended at $585 million in sales, and they said they were still in "growth mode."