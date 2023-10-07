Cousins Maine Lobster After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founders

While other "Shark Tank" competitors need to apply, sometimes multiple times, Lomac and Tselikis were approached by the show producers. A scout from the casting department was in line to try out a lobster roll the very first night the food truck launched. Sabin and Tselikis learned later that they were among 20 or so entrepreneurs who were scouted because the producers thought they'd be a good fit for an appearance on "Shark Tank."

Even though they circumvented the first cattle call, the cousins still had to go through a barrage of auditions and applications. "Our truck had only been open for a couple of weeks before we started to think about going on 'Shark Tank,'" says Lomac. The business was new and unproven but they had been strategic about setting up their business, so they felt confident they could make a good appearance.

Tselikis says he's proud of how they prepared, because they knew that being prepared was key to their success. They'd watch every episode and use index cards to write the typical questions that the Sharks would ask the candidates. They also researched all the Sharks to understand their backgrounds and motivations. While on jogs through Los Angeles, they'd practice their pitches as they ran, and they'd try to distract each other so that by the time they went on the show, they'd be unflappable.