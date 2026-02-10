Why Even More Red Lobster Locations May Close Their Doors

According to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published on February 10, 2026, Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun plans to make the seafood restaurant chain even smaller in the coming year. Adamolekun told the Journal that he is "reviewing restaurant leases, and streamlining operations to speed turnaround," and that part of that process is closing even more Red Lobster locations. The seafood chain closed more than 100 restaurants across 28 states in 2024.

Now, its troubles appear to be continuing. Despite the fact that many consumers are tightening their budgets due to inflation and tariff worries, Red Lobster has actually seen higher-than-usual traffic in restaurants. Adamolekun told the Journal that "sales have increased by around 10% from last year," but that the restaurant is still recovering after being rescued from bankruptcy in 2024 by Adamolekun, who is the former CEO of P.F. Chang's.

The company has also laid off its managers and corporate staff and is trying to negotiate import fees with its seafood vendors. Under Adamolekun's leadership, the brand has pulled off a successful redesign, which included a new menu and more modern marketing campaigns. Like Target, Red Lobster has also issued a new corporate directive requiring staff to acknowledge customers who are within 10 feet and verbally greet them if they are four feet or closer.