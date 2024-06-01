Red Lobster Faces More Than 100 Possible Closures Due To Leasing Issues

It appears Red Lobster's financial woes are far from over. Following a pileup of unpaid bills and millions in company losses, the world's largest seafood restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 19. Just days before, the company abruptly closed dozens of its locations across the United States. Now, according to new reports, Red Lobster could be facing the shuttering of more than 100 more outposts if the company is unable to work out its leasing issues.

Per Restaurant Business Online, the recent bankruptcy filings by Red Lobster listed more than 230 rejected leases on restaurant locations that the company has deemed to be pure money drains due to high rent prices. As nearly 100 of those locales have already closed their doors in the past month, that could mean around 130 more are set for the chopping block, including the popular outpost in New York City's Time Square, which has operated in the same spot for over two decades.

As the New York Post recently reported, the company has been trying to negotiate with the property's landlords as they seek to raise the restaurant's annual rent by more than double what it was previously. Indeed, Red Lobster's current CEO expressed that "a material portion of the company's leases are priced above market rates" in the bankruptcy filing, which also said that the company's rents clocked in at $200 million a year (per NBC News). That amounts to roughly 10% of Red Lobster's revenues.