7 Seafood Chain Side Dishes That Rival The Main Course

Sometimes the appeal of seafood is less about the fish and more about not having to cook it yourself. Although there are plenty of must-try seafood recipes worth attempting, it's also nice to venture out for your favorite dish when you don't feel like cooking at home. Whether you're in the mood for a quick and easy fast food meal or you want to experience a higher-end restaurant, there's a great seafood chain out there for you.

But a great seafood restaurant isn't defined by fish alone, and the best ones will also offer side dishes that elevate your entire meal. Occasionally, the sides are memorable enough to steal the spotlight from the entrees. We looked at seafood chains with at least 15 locations across the United States and created a list of side dishes you have to try on your next visit. We chose our sides based on positive online reviews, specifically those that mentioned the flavor and highlighted the item as one of the chain's standout dishes. Where possible, we also took into account our own experiences dining at these chains. Who knows? You might find something that tastes even better than your lobster tail.