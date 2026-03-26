Captain D's Says It 'Changed' Its Battered Fish — But Won't Say To What

Captain D's Seafood Kitchen, which operates in 23 U.S. states, is definitely on the smaller side in the realm of seafood restaurants, yet its fried fish, shrimp, and more command a following that has kept it in business for 57 years. However, Captain D's recently made a change to its batter-dipped fish that left fans with questions — namely, what fish does the restaurant use now, and why does it taste so wrong?

Captain D's customers began smelling something fishy in mid-2025, when noting that the fish fillets suddenly went from light and flaky to heavy and strangely firm. Others reported the opposite, saying the fish was mushy, but many critics agreed that it had a bizarre, chicken-like taste and texture, which would only be acceptable if we were talking about Captain D's fan-favorite fried chicken. The fillets also shrank in size, and the coating went from crunchy to limp. "Not only were the planks skinnier, but the fish was tough and it was more batter than anything," wrote one Reddit user. Angry fans began accusing the restaurant of switching from pollock to a more controversial type of white fish: swai.

In February 2026, Captain D's confirmed in the comments of a Facebook video that it has "recently changed our fish due to market availability, but ... we're listening to all feedback". However, it has yet to specify which fish it now uses in its battered fillets. So why have customers latched onto swai as the scapegoat? A few clues explain the now-rampant rumor.