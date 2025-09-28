Don't Be Fooled: Avoid Buying This Cheap Fish At All Costs

What is your go-to fish when you go shopping? Do you prefer salmon fillets or tuna steaks? Or do you focus on some more economical options like tilapia or sole? Whatever your seafood preference, you should think twice about buying Asian catfish farmed in Vietnam the next time you see it on sale. They might be affordable, but the way these fish are farmed is potentially very harmful to the environment, and they may also contain dangerous chemicals.

The fish can't legally be called catfish in America because that title is reserved for domestic catfish, so it is usually sold as basa, swai, pangasius, and tra. It has been illegally substituted for at least 18 other fish worldwide, according to research by Oceana. Investigative researchers found the fish, which is actually called pangasius, being sold as much higher-value fish such as perch, grouper, sole, and halibut.

Seafood Watch, a program that monitors and evaluates seafood available in the United States, ranks Vietnamese farmed catfish very poorly because of its low effluent score and high chemical use involved in its farming. Effluent refers to the environmental impact caused by sludge dumped from fish farms into rivers, lakes, and oceans. Because the industry is so large and there are reports of illegal dumping, this effluent is a serious environmental danger. Likewise, chemical use is cause for worry. Though specific data is not available, the folks at Seafood Watch have seen evidence that chemical use in Vietnamese pangasius farms is heavy. That includes antibiotics that can affect human health. All of this makes pangasius one of the fish you should avoid.