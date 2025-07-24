10 Cheap Fish You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot to like about fish. It's tasty and versatile, many varieties offer high-quality lean protein, and even fatty fish provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids instead of the saturated fats found in red meats. That's why the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest having fish (or seafood) twice a week.

Of course, that simple description of "fish" covers a lot of territory. Some are cheap, while some command a hefty price. Some are farmed or harvested sustainably, while others come with unadvertised baggage in the form of unsustainability or poor working conditions. Some are healthier, while others just plain taste better.

As a trained chef from Canada's seafood-centric East Coast (and the descendant of a long line of fishermen), I've spent a lot of my life cooking fish, and also writing, researching, and thinking about how it's raised and harvested. That means I've reluctantly ruled out a lot of inexpensive, otherwise-appealing kinds of fish for one or another of the reasons given above. Here are 10 common low-priced options, and why I suggest avoiding them.