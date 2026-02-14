The Fast Food Chain With The Hands-Down Biggest Fish Selection

Hot, crispy, and wildly indulgent, there's something about a basket of fried fish or seafood that just hits differently than a burger and fries. When we're craving fast food, our minds automatically go to beef or chicken, but what about all the delicious treats that come from the sea? Several fast-food restaurants offer a fish option or two — the McDonald's Filet-o-Fish and Burger King's Big Fish come to mind — but nowhere does it like Long John Silver's. Currently with 475 restaurants across the United States, Long John Silver's fish selection is by far the biggest and most expansive of any fast-food chain.

Long John Silver's seafaring menu includes family meals, platters, baskets, snacks, wraps, tacos, sandwiches, bowls, and sides, and no matter which direction you choose to set sail, there's almost always a seafood option to be had. In the fish category, you can opt for Alaskan pollock, Alaskan salmon, or North Pacific cod — the pollock and cod are always hand-battered and fried up crispy, while the salmon is a great grilled option. If you're in the mood for something more snackable, there's crispy popcorn shrimp, coconut shrimp, clam strips, and crab cakes. Tacos, wraps, and sandwiches are filled with crispy or grilled shrimp, pollock, or grilled salmon. Bowls are piled high with rice, cole slaw, and either grilled shrimp or salmon.

In total, there are just shy of 50 menu options that include fish or seafood. You could opt out of the fish entirely and have only chicken, but the big yellow Long John Silver's mascot isn't a chicken, now is it? (Spoiler, it's a fish.)