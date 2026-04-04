Blackened Fish Tacos Recipe

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Blackened fish has a special and unique flavor — spicy, smoky, and herby — that takes fish tacos to a new level. Don't confuse blackening with charring, though, as they're not exactly the same. While the blackened crust is technically charred because of high heat and the Maillard reaction, actual charring involves intentionally burning parts of food over high heat and a slightly burnt flavor. Blackened fish doesn't taste burnt, though, and it more so refers to a specific cooking technique invented by chef Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s. Inspired by Louisiana's traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine, Prudhomme sought to use the stove in his New Orleans restaurant to imitate the flavor of fish grilled over a charcoal fire outdoors. He was undoubtedly successful, and nowadays, all sorts of foods can be blackened, but fish remains a classic choice for a reason.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for blackened fish tacos that follows Prudhomme's technique. The fish is dipped in butter and then coated in a special seasoning mix (another crucial element to blackening). When the fish hits a very hot cast iron pan, the milk solids in the butter sear and form a dark, almost black, crust, while the inside of the fish remains tender. The taco toppings in this recipe are kept simple to let the blackened fish truly shine. If you love this technique, you can expand and use it on other kinds of foods like other fish, meat, and vegetables, with the same signature flavor.