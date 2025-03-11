12 Unexpected Ways To Use Blackened Seasoning

It's likely that you've tried blackened fish or chicken before and wondered what makes it taste so incredible. Or, like many home cooks, you may have asked how do I do this at home? Thankfully, it's not as complicated as it sounds, and most home cooks can manage to make blackened foods at home with no trouble. As a food business owner who has cooked in various countries around the world, I've witnessed people's reactions to blackened foods firsthand, from the hesitation that the food looks "burnt" to their pleased and fascinated faces once they've tasted it and understood what's behind it. We have New Orleans to thank for the world of blackened foods since this technique emerged out of the culinary scene there. However, the fact that it's become popular all over the country and beyond is a tribute to just how genius blackened food is.

While the term "blackening" in reality refers to the cooking technique, it wouldn't be what it is without the spices and seasonings used. Blackened seasoning is what brings all of the aromas and flavors that we love about blackened foods. This blend has everything from paprika, black pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, dried thyme, dried basil, and more. It would be a shame to only use this magic spice mix when making blackened foods; however, there are a multitude of unique ways to use it and incorporate it into your everyday cooking. Here are some unexpected ways to use blackened seasoning.