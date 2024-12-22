Why You Should Always Press Tofu Before Grilling It

Tofu is the cool aunt of the plant-based diet world — you never quite know when it's going to show up properly, but when it does, wow, does it come full of character. The secret is all in the preparation, and there's an important reason you should always press tofu before grilling it. Tasting Table caught up with Priyanka Naik, Chef, Author & TV Host of "Make It Vegan," to find out more. Naik's social media is a glitzy portrayal of the eco-chef and traveler lifestyle, with some game-changing hacks for preparing the tastiest meat-free food. "I highly recommend pressing tofu, so it seeps in the flavors of the marinade and achieves nice grill marks," Naik advises. A common complaint is that tofu tastes bland. In reality, the protein is simply already drenched with water; to soak up any flavoring successfully, you need to remove the excess to allow for absorption uptake.

Skipping this stage is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking tofu — nobody wants a wet texture and non-existent flavor. Besides, grilled tofu is meant to be crispy! Excess water retention can cause more than a soggy disaster; grilling high-moisture ingredients risks flare-ups. The traditional pressing method is to wedge cubes of tofu between two plates, adding makeshift weights and leaving it to sit for around half an hour. However, you could treat yourself to a purpose-built tool, like a NOYA adjustable tofu press, which is available for $18.99 on Amazon and hurries the process along.