Why You Should Always Press Tofu Before Grilling It
Tofu is the cool aunt of the plant-based diet world — you never quite know when it's going to show up properly, but when it does, wow, does it come full of character. The secret is all in the preparation, and there's an important reason you should always press tofu before grilling it. Tasting Table caught up with Priyanka Naik, Chef, Author & TV Host of "Make It Vegan," to find out more. Naik's social media is a glitzy portrayal of the eco-chef and traveler lifestyle, with some game-changing hacks for preparing the tastiest meat-free food. "I highly recommend pressing tofu, so it seeps in the flavors of the marinade and achieves nice grill marks," Naik advises. A common complaint is that tofu tastes bland. In reality, the protein is simply already drenched with water; to soak up any flavoring successfully, you need to remove the excess to allow for absorption uptake.
Skipping this stage is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking tofu — nobody wants a wet texture and non-existent flavor. Besides, grilled tofu is meant to be crispy! Excess water retention can cause more than a soggy disaster; grilling high-moisture ingredients risks flare-ups. The traditional pressing method is to wedge cubes of tofu between two plates, adding makeshift weights and leaving it to sit for around half an hour. However, you could treat yourself to a purpose-built tool, like a NOYA adjustable tofu press, which is available for $18.99 on Amazon and hurries the process along.
How to improve grilled tofu's flavor after pressing
When finding ways to add flavor to tofu, it's easy to think of pressing as the main step. In an ideal world, you'd have already started with super firm tofu when preparing a grilled recipe as this type retains less water, requiring less pressing. But once the protein has sat weighted for at least 10-30 minutes, it's time to begin the real process of imparting a delicious taste — introducing the desired marinade or sauce before grilling. A press makes room for flavorings, but without properly introducing these tasty liquids, you still risk bland tofu.
A popular approach is to toss your tofu in marinade ahead of time for an infusion of flavors. Leaving it to soak overnight guarantees great diffusion levels, although as little as 30 minutes could still transform your results. Many seasoned tofu chefs (pun intended) swear by an acidic component like pairing lemon juice and thyme. It's important to realize marinating does slightly reverse the effect of pressing; a wet texture will return. However, instead of water-based moisture, it's now impactful and flavorsome. That's another reason purchasing a super firm variety is optimal as it will leave you more wiggle room with liquid uptake.