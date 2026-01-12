Our Tangy Taco Slaw Only Requires 5 Ingredients

Taco slaw is a delicious addition that goes wonderfully with just about any variety of taco. Whether you're trying some of the (at least) 15 different kinds of tacos or creating your own version, slaw will add a complementary creamy, crunchy, and brightly flavored quality to the savory elements of the meal. Slaw works well as a taco base, it doesn't make tacos soggy, and it's also terrific eaten alone or as a side.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for taco slaw with only five ingredients, so besides being delicious, it's quick and fuss-free. Because of the limited number of ingredients, each was chosen carefully for maximum impact. The creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing features cilantro, which is a flavor powerhouse on its own. We use taco seasoning to add the flavors of several spices rather than calling for each individually, and both the juice and the zest from the limes are used for an extra citrus punch. Finally, using shredded coleslaw mix eliminates the need for chopping. Choose a mix with red cabbage if you can, so your slaw will have an extra color. With less than ten minutes of prep time, this recipe couldn't be easier, so keep it in mind for a healthy, crispy, creamy, and colorful addition to taco night.