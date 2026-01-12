Our Tangy Taco Slaw Only Requires 5 Ingredients
Taco slaw is a delicious addition that goes wonderfully with just about any variety of taco. Whether you're trying some of the (at least) 15 different kinds of tacos or creating your own version, slaw will add a complementary creamy, crunchy, and brightly flavored quality to the savory elements of the meal. Slaw works well as a taco base, it doesn't make tacos soggy, and it's also terrific eaten alone or as a side.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for taco slaw with only five ingredients, so besides being delicious, it's quick and fuss-free. Because of the limited number of ingredients, each was chosen carefully for maximum impact. The creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing features cilantro, which is a flavor powerhouse on its own. We use taco seasoning to add the flavors of several spices rather than calling for each individually, and both the juice and the zest from the limes are used for an extra citrus punch. Finally, using shredded coleslaw mix eliminates the need for chopping. Choose a mix with red cabbage if you can, so your slaw will have an extra color. With less than ten minutes of prep time, this recipe couldn't be easier, so keep it in mind for a healthy, crispy, creamy, and colorful addition to taco night.
Gather your 5-ingredient taco slaw ingredients
Like the title says, you only need five ingredients to make this recipe. They are limes, mayonnaise, cilantro, taco seasoning, salt, and shredded coleslaw mix. Use organic limes if you can, or wash the skin with baking soda first to remove pesticide residue, since you'll be grating it. The recipe calls for 2 limes, from which you'll extract 1 teaspoon of zest and 3 tablespoons of juice. The amount of juice you can get from one lime can vary depending on the size — the average is 2 tablespoons from a medium lime — so grab an extra lime if yours are small.
Step 1: Grate the lime zest
Grate 1 of the limes until you have 1 teaspoon of zest.
Step 2: Juice the limes
Juice the limes and measure out 3 tablespoons of juice.
Step 3: Make the dressing
Mix the lime zest, lime juice, mayonnaise, cilantro, taco seasoning, and salt in a bowl until evenly combined. Taste and add more mayonnaise if you like it creamier.
Step 4: Place the ingredients in a bowl
Place the coleslaw mix in a bowl and scoop the dressing onto it.
Step 5: Toss well
Toss well to mix.
Step 6: Serve the 5-ingredient taco slaw
Serve cold. Refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days.
What pairs well with taco slaw?
5-Ingredient Taco Slaw Recipe
Our 5-ingredient creamy, crunchy, and brightly-flavored taco slaw goes well with any kind of taco (and plenty of other dishes) and takes only 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 limes
- ¼ cup mayonnaise + more to taste if desired
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon taco seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 (16-ounce bag) shredded coleslaw mix
Directions
- Grate 1 of the limes until you have 1 teaspoon of zest.
- Juice the limes and measure out 3 tablespoons of juice.
- Mix the lime zest, lime juice, mayonnaise, cilantro, taco seasoning, and salt in a bowl until evenly combined. Taste and add more mayonnaise if you like it creamier.
- Place the coleslaw mix in a bowl and scoop the dressing onto it.
- Toss well to mix.
- Serve cold. Refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|143
|Total Fat
|11.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|5.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|7.2 g
|Sodium
|190.7 mg
|Protein
|0.7 g
How can I make taco slaw with more than five ingredients?
You can certainly make a more elaborate version of taco slaw with more than five ingredients if you're not pressed for time. One way is to add more vegetables. Other types of cabbage besides the green and red cabbage found in coleslaw mixes also work. These include napa and Savoy cabbages. Radish, jicama, Brussels sprouts, and kale are some vegetables you can eat raw in slaw. You could use broccoli instead of cabbage to make broccoli slaw, which has a similar crunch. As for aromatics, consider adding scallions and/or red onions to the mix. Jalapeño pepper can add a bit of heat if you're a fan, and a touch of honey would add sweetness to balance the other flavors.
For a lighter version, use Greek yogurt instead of the mayonnaise in the dressing, but know it will change the flavor. To meet in the middle, you can substitute half of the mayonnaise for Greek yogurt or sour cream. Taco seasonings can vary. For more control over the flavor, use spices like chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne in your desired quantities. Cilantro is an important ingredient and adds a characteristic flavor, but we know some people don't like it. There's really no direct substitute for cilantro, but you could use parsley instead. Once chopped, it has a similar look, although the flavor is much milder.
What is taco seasoning and how can I make it at home?
Taco seasoning is commonly used to flavor ground meat before filling tacos, but that's not the only way it can be used to add flavor. This spice blend can season beans, veggies, seafood, soups, salads, dressings, fries, casseroles, and more. In this 5-ingredient taco slaw recipe, it's used to flavor the dressing. The exact ingredients in taco seasoning vary by brand, but you can also make your own homemade version and include just what you want.
The spice mix contains a list of bold spices that are found in Mexican or Mexican-inspired cooking. One great thing about making it yourself is that you can decide how much salt to put in it, or even omit the salt altogether if you're following a low-sodium diet. A homemade version will also be free of fillers and additives, which means it will have a better flavor.
To make taco seasoning, first include a large amount of chili powder — about two to three teaspoons. Then include a moderate amount of cumin and paprika. Add garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper in smaller amounts. Two tablespoons in all will equal the amount found in a store-bought package of taco seasoning. Mix all the spices in a bowl and transfer the mixture to a jar. You can store the jar in your spice cabinet for about a year.