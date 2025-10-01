Here's How Much Juice You Actually Get From A Single Lime

Whether it's the dominant flavor in a classic frozen margarita, or more of a subtle squeeze like the honey-lime dressing on your fruit salad — adding citrus is a great way to brighten up any recipe. But, it's no secret that, depending on the size of the lime, the amount of juice within varies. This can make consistency between recipes hard to gage, begging the question: How much juice can you expect to get from one lime?

One average, one lime contains 2 tablespoons of juice and 2 teaspoons of zest. However, should you get a lime that's on the more pithy end, you can estimate an average of about 1 tablespoon of juice. Similarly, with a lime on the more juicy and plump side, you'll get an average of up to 3 tablespoons. So if your recipe calls for a certain amount of lime juice, you can use those estimates to ensure you're prepared with enough limes.

Should your estimates come up short, and you aren't in fact prepared, you can try using this knife hack to extract the most juice out of your limes. While, in a pinch, you can swap fresh lime juice for store-bought lime juice — or even another citrus such as a lemon or grapefruit — keep in mind that the flavor will vary significantly, so it's best to use fresh lime whenever it's available.