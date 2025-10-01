Here's How Much Juice You Actually Get From A Single Lime
Whether it's the dominant flavor in a classic frozen margarita, or more of a subtle squeeze like the honey-lime dressing on your fruit salad — adding citrus is a great way to brighten up any recipe. But, it's no secret that, depending on the size of the lime, the amount of juice within varies. This can make consistency between recipes hard to gage, begging the question: How much juice can you expect to get from one lime?
One average, one lime contains 2 tablespoons of juice and 2 teaspoons of zest. However, should you get a lime that's on the more pithy end, you can estimate an average of about 1 tablespoon of juice. Similarly, with a lime on the more juicy and plump side, you'll get an average of up to 3 tablespoons. So if your recipe calls for a certain amount of lime juice, you can use those estimates to ensure you're prepared with enough limes.
Should your estimates come up short, and you aren't in fact prepared, you can try using this knife hack to extract the most juice out of your limes. While, in a pinch, you can swap fresh lime juice for store-bought lime juice — or even another citrus such as a lemon or grapefruit — keep in mind that the flavor will vary significantly, so it's best to use fresh lime whenever it's available.
How to pick and juice your limes for the best results
For that juicy pop in all your recipes, you'll want to know that you're limes are fresh and you've picked the right one. Utilizing your senses is a great way to start. If you gently roll the lime between the palms of your hands, can you smell fresh lime? If so, this is a good indicator that the lime is juicy, as it's plump enough to express oil from the zest. Choose limes that are on the heavier and firmer side, but still have a slight give when squeezed. The skin should feel smooth, thin, and not overly porous — and if the lime appears to be rough, turning off-green and brown, avoid purchasing it, as these are signs that it's past its prime.
To get all the wonderful tart and fruity flavor from the lime, you'll need the right tools. If you plan on juicing an ample amount of limes, you might want to purchase an automatic juicer. Otherwise, consider a citrus press, a handheld juicer, or the inexpensive tool Michael Symon swears by for squeezing citrus – and know that you can get more juice out of your limes with one simple trick. With the right tools, and the right limes, you'll get to make the most out of juice within — that much is true whether it's used as an ingredient in a homemade electrolyte beverage or a classic key lime pie.