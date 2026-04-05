The 7 Worst Aldi Bakery Items, According To Customers
Aldi does many things really, really well. For example, it's really good at affordable, pantry staples, like pasta, preserves, canned beans, and tomato sauce. It's also a great place to stock up on good-quality, budget-friendly wine, as well as tasty frozen food for less than $5. But no grocery store is perfect, and Aldi is no exception. Unfortunately, the area where Aldi seems to frequently fall down is with its bakery items.
This is likely because most Aldi stores in the U.S. do not have their own bakery sections. That ultimately means that most of the bakery items on the shelves are far from fresh, and this can seriously impact the quality.
That said, some of Aldi's baked goods are far worse than others. We scanned social media to figure out which are the worst Aldi bakery items according to customers, so you can avoid spending your hard-earned cash on treats that just don't deliver on taste and texture.
Bagels
Let's just get the obvious out the way first: Nothing beats a homemade bagel. Store-bought is optimal for convenience, sure, but homemade are hard to beat because you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven. That's when a bagel is at its most delicious; warm and soft on the inside, and a little crisp on the outside. Heaven. But sometimes, time is not on our side, and so bagels must be bought from the store. Unfortunately, if that store is Aldi, you might be disappointed.
According to customers on Reddit, Aldi's bagels aren't particularly offensive, but they are pretty dull and flavorless. Some have compared them to an average slice of white bread, while others say that the only way to enjoy them is slather them with generous helpings of toppings, like cream cheese, lox, or capers. Some people give Aldi's bagels a little grace by admitting that most store-bought bagels can't compete with a homemade or bakery-made version, but others are not so generous. In fact, one Redditor claimed that the bagels were the worst they'd ever eaten.
We get the bagel disappointment. When one of our taste testers ranked 14 store-bought bagels in 2024, they weren't particularly impressed with Aldi's offering. In fact, they claimed they were too thick, bready, and didn't have the right amount of chew. Still, they weren't as bad as O'Dough's gluten-free bagels at least. Our reviewer described those as "more like a yellow sponge cake" than a bagel.
White bread
It might not be the healthiest type of bread on the shelf, but white bread is still hugely popular. In fact, by 2030, the global packaged white bread market is predicted to exceed USD 187 billion (per Grand View Horizon). If you're in the white bread fan club, here's one piece of advice from Aldi's customers: Don't buy it from Aldi.
Reviewers note that, while Aldi doesn't have the best selection of bread anyway, the white options are particularly dry. Some say that it's best to skip it entirely, and head to the brioche section of the shelf instead. Interestingly, one person said that Aldi's white bread "tastes like perfume" after it has been kept in a sandwich container. This is likely because white bread is particularly porous, and therefore good at soaking up any residue left on the tupperware.
Some say that Aldi's white bread is the worst they've ever eaten, while others say it's better than the chain's keto, low-carb options. Plenty agree that there are far better options on the market. "I love Aldi, but seriously, this is just bad bread," wrote one Redditor. They added: "The only way it's eatable is with butter on the side of a meal."
English muffins
A great English muffin needs to tick a few boxes. They should be a little salty, only slightly tangy, and have a tender chewy inside and a crispy outside when toasted. According to many Aldi customers, the discount chain's muffins just don't fit the bill. The general consensus is that they're just very bland, and they lack the bubbly texture that defines an English muffin. "Aldi English muffins are the absolute worst," wrote one Redditor. "No nooks. No crannies."
Some people find Aldi's English muffins so disappointing, they will do the majority of their shopping at the budget grocery store, and then go onto a different store just to get the right brand of English muffin. For many people, Thomas' is their go-to, while others say that Bay's or even Walmart own brand are pretty good.
If you have a bag of Aldi's English muffins already, don't worry. There are many ways to make them passable. You could turn them into croutons, for example, cover them with cheese and make mini pizzas, or use them to make French toast. Phew — all is not lost.
School cake
If you went to school in the U.K., you're likely already familiar with school cake. But even if you didn't, it's not a particularly uniquely British treat. It's just a sheet sponge cake, covered in icing and sprinkles. Still, many Brits associate it with their school days, hence why it got the name "school cake."
If you're nostalgic for the cake or you just enjoy cake with sprinkles, you might have spotted a similar version in Aldi. Unfortunately, though, people who tried the cake weren't that impressed. Some American customers who spotted it in the store said it was dry and lacking a good amount of icing. British customers had similar complaints, noting that there wasn't any icing at all, which is an essential part of a school cake. On one Reddit thread, a user said the cake looked like "a literal sponge with sprinkles on it." Appetizing.
Cinnamon rolls
Like bagels, the best cinnamon rolls are arguably fresh and homemade. They should be fluffy and soft, with just the right amount of gooey on the inside, with plenty of creamy butter frosting on the outside. Aldi's version just doesn't deliver, say customers.
Many people say they're not particularly special or exciting, and are average at best. While some swear that they are significantly tastier when they're warmed up, others aren't convinced. Several customers said they weren't impressed with the texture, saying it was actually far too gooey, and a little chewy, too. Some even say they have a strange artificial taste. In fact, one Redditor went so far as to describe the icing as tasting like rubber. Some didn't even bother to eat them themselves, and instead donated them to the local wildlife. "I was not a huge fan," wrote one person on Reddit. "The opposums that visit at night thoroughly enjoyed them! It was fun to watch them pick them up in their little hands and eat them!"
We have to agree that Aldi's cinnamon rolls are a hard pass. When we ranked eight grocery store cinnamon rolls in March 2026, we put Aldi's in eighth place. Our taste tester agreed that they tasted artificial, and noted that they were overly chewy with bland icing.
Mini muffins
What do clementines, babies, marshmallows, ladybugs, and hamsters have in common? We'll tell you: They're better because they're miniature. For many, mini muffins belong in this club. They're easy to pop in your mouth as a quick snack, they look cute, and they're (usually) tasty. We say usually, because for some people, Aldi's mini muffins are just not it.
Several customers say that, while they used to be a fan of Aldi's mini muffins, the store changed the recipe a while ago. As a result, the tiny treats started tasting artificial and the texture became far too soft. In fact, some people compared the taste to chemicals. Others noticed that the shape of the mini muffins changed, too, becoming flatter and less fluffy. Many people noticed that, after the recipe change, even their children started rejecting the mini muffins. Customers seem to have noticed the changes in various flavors, including chocolate chip and confetti.
Fortunately, the larger muffins seem to have more fans. When our taste tester ranked Aldi's baked goods in 2025, they placed the chain's normal-sized blueberry muffins in a respectable fourth place, praising their soft, buttery texture.
Danishes
Aldi offers several Danish strip pastries, in flavors like cheese and raspberry, and even pumpkin when fall rolls around. In theory, they should be pretty tasty. At their best, Danish pastries are the perfect combination of buttery, flaky, and a little crispy. But while some people enjoy Aldi's attempt, others are not impressed. In fact, many customers say that, regardless of variety, the texture of Aldi's Danish pastries is incredibly dry. Some note that the flavor simply isn't strong enough, while others think they're overbaked or too doughy.
We have to agree that Aldi's Danish pastries are not its strongest. Our reviewer ranked the raspberry variety in last place in our 2025 roundup, and noted that there was a distinct lack of filling. They added that the filling that was present was far too sweet.
So, which of Aldi's baked goods should you actually try? Well, according to our taste tester, you can't go wrong with the chain's carrot cake sandwich cookies, which look cute, have a nice soft consistency, and are pleasantly sweet. They're a seasonal offering, so keep an eye out for them during Easter time.
Methodology
There are worse things in life than a disappointing baked good, but let's be honest, it is really annoying when your muffin or bagel just doesn't hit the spot. That's why we created this list, so you can avoid making the same mistakes as many other Aldi customers.
To determine which were the worst Aldi bakery items, we scanned multiple Reddit threads and Facebook groups to see which products were coming up time and time again and getting the most negative attention. We then zoned in on the worst reviews. You know the type: The ones where people declared that the product was so bad, they would never go near it again. It's impossible to ignore that sort of passion, after all.
The result of that investigation is this list. But of course, we understand that taste is subjective. One person's "literal sponge with sprinkles on it" is another's favorite sweet treat. You can either take our word for it or try them out for yourself. We'll leave that decision with you.