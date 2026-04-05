The 7 Worst Aldi Bakery Items, According To Customers

Aldi does many things really, really well. For example, it's really good at affordable, pantry staples, like pasta, preserves, canned beans, and tomato sauce. It's also a great place to stock up on good-quality, budget-friendly wine, as well as tasty frozen food for less than $5. But no grocery store is perfect, and Aldi is no exception. Unfortunately, the area where Aldi seems to frequently fall down is with its bakery items.

This is likely because most Aldi stores in the U.S. do not have their own bakery sections. That ultimately means that most of the bakery items on the shelves are far from fresh, and this can seriously impact the quality.

That said, some of Aldi's baked goods are far worse than others. We scanned social media to figure out which are the worst Aldi bakery items according to customers, so you can avoid spending your hard-earned cash on treats that just don't deliver on taste and texture.