The Single Worst Baked Good At Aldi Is Dry, Boring, And Sickly Sweet

Let's be honest: Groceries aren't getting any cheaper. In fact, the USDA projects they'll increase by roughly 3% in 2025. That's why stores like Aldi are so appreciated. Not only is it one of the most affordable grocery stores, but it prides itself on offering its customers a wide range of high-quality food. Along with finding a plethora of food for a dollar or less at Aldi, you can get the best healthy yet cheap snacks. It even has an extensive selection of pre-packaged baked goods, reminiscent of the ones you'll see at Walmart or Costco's bakery section, despite lacking its own in-house bakery. While the company claims its food will taste as good or better than popular brands, this isn't always the case. Unfortunately, not all of its baked goods are as delicious as they appear. One product you should avoid purchasing is the Bake Shop Raspberry Danish.

Ranked the worst Aldi baked good by the Tasting Table staff, these Danishes are a textural disaster. The perfect Danish should have a laminated dough that features multiple layers of flaky, buttery goodness similar to a croissant. However, Aldi's version completely lacks those layers. In fact, it seems like this baked good was made with repurposed old bread dough and a mountain of sugar. It looks more like a loaf than a traditional Danish. Plus, it is terribly dry and dense. These Danishes are more comparable to a sweet bread than a berry-centric good. And they have the same lackluster consistency as Aldi's cinnamon rolls, which also received a low ranking from our team.