English Muffin French Toast Is The Delicious Crossover You Deserve
We know it is tough to beat a perfectly made plate of French toast, but hear us out: Sometimes even the greats call for a switch-up now and then. Enter English muffins, the spongy yet crispy pieces of bread that offer nooks and crannies that will cling to every eggy, syrupy bite as it moves from your plate to your lips. Using the crusty sliced pieces may be an unconventional move as you make meals for the breakfast table, but trust us: This quick swap may become your go-to as you race to the office on a midweek morning.
Whether you prefer your pieces of French toast to offer more savory bites or sweeter mouthfuls, changing up the bread you use to soak into creamy custard can be a game changer in terms of texture and taste. English muffins are already delicious served with slabs of melted butter and your favorite jams. Why not invite the rich addition of eggs, cream, milk, vanilla extract, and maple syrup into the mix? The only aspect you need to change is the bread.
Dessert has a place at the breakfast table
Make English muffins yourself or take the fast track to easy deliciousness with pieces you've picked up from the store. As you cook the soaked pieces, keep an eye on color and texture, as you may find the pieces cook differently than the bread you usually use. The toppings you use to dress up plates of French toast can be smashed in between two cooked pieces of English muffins for a convenient meal on the go, or garnish pretty plates with shavings of dark chocolate, desiccated coconut, and sprinkles of cinnamon and sugar. Lean your dish into a more savory side by tucking crispy oven-baked bacon strips into your French toast pieces and make inspired breakfast sandwiches that can be quickly wrapped, held, and snacked on in the car.
Of course, no serving of French toast is complete without a drizzle of maple syrup, but you can also use honey or agave to sweeten your culinary creations. For an extra bit of decadence, homemade honey whipped cream can push these sweet morsels past the finish line for sweet, delicious treats that can be enjoyed any time of the day, or try smothering a slice with cream cheese for a recipe that blurs the line between a morning meal and dessert.