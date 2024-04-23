English Muffin French Toast Is The Delicious Crossover You Deserve

We know it is tough to beat a perfectly made plate of French toast, but hear us out: Sometimes even the greats call for a switch-up now and then. Enter English muffins, the spongy yet crispy pieces of bread that offer nooks and crannies that will cling to every eggy, syrupy bite as it moves from your plate to your lips. Using the crusty sliced pieces may be an unconventional move as you make meals for the breakfast table, but trust us: This quick swap may become your go-to as you race to the office on a midweek morning.

Whether you prefer your pieces of French toast to offer more savory bites or sweeter mouthfuls, changing up the bread you use to soak into creamy custard can be a game changer in terms of texture and taste. English muffins are already delicious served with slabs of melted butter and your favorite jams. Why not invite the rich addition of eggs, cream, milk, vanilla extract, and maple syrup into the mix? The only aspect you need to change is the bread.