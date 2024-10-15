16 Ways To Improve Store-Bought English Muffins

English muffins are a well-known breakfast item that can be easily identified by their circular shape and pillowy, airy consistency. If you're usually unimpressed by them, we have a lot of captivating ideas to upgrade these rounds. We spoke with a few experts who gave us their finest insights on ways to improve store-bought English muffins.

"I hate it when I buy store-bought English muffins and they turn out to be dry and bland," says Audrey Sommer, founder and recipe developer for Audreythena Food Goddess. We wholeheartedly agree, and luckily, they don't have to stay that way. We also spoke with Scott Groth, a professional chef and the creator of I'd Rather Be a Chef, and Rena Awada, the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals. Their professional insights can help you transform this breakfast staple into something extraordinary, interesting, and scrumptious. From savory meals and sweet treats to alternative cooking methods, you won't get tired of ways to give your English muffins new life.

Before we begin, it helps to note that there are many varieties of muffins to choose from, from multigrain to super thick. These tips can typically be used for any variety, but we'll specify if something works best with a particular variety. Whether you're on the hunt for a quick snack or want to integrate them into a heartier dish, English muffins will be part of your everyday grocery list once you read through all the fresh and delicious improvements possible.