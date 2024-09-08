Reinvent Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With One Overlooked Bread

When you think of the "perfect" bread for grilled cheese, what do you think of? There's probably something buttery in there, like brioche, or something extra flavorful, like garlic bread. But rather than looking to the lunch or dinner domain to find the ultimate companion for your gooey cheese, turn to breakfast instead. The English muffin, one of the most ubiquitous breakfast carbs, is actually the secret weapon in crafting a flavorful and unique grilled cheese.

The reason why the English muffin reigns supreme, and deserves as much (if not more clout) than other breads, like Pullman white and rye, is because of all of those tiny little pockets. When your cheese melts, it has a ton more surface area to drip down into. That will give you a little bit of cheesy goodness in every bite. Plus, another big perk to this bread is that it has a firmer exterior coating on it. As a result, it is far easier to transport and eat on-the-go than other sliced breads — which are not sturdy enough to prevent the cheese from slipping out the side.