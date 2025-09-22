Why Aldi's In-Store Bakeries Didn't Take Off In The US

Don't hold your breath if you live in the U.S. and you're hoping that Aldi will add a bakery to the store near you. The discount supermarket chain tested adding bakeries to a handful of stores in 2018, but they didn't last long. There is not much information about what happened to the Aldi bakeries or why the German grocery chain decided not to keep them. No official statement has been made, nor is there any mention of bakeries on Aldi's website.

To get to the bottom of what happened to Aldi bakeries in the U.S., we have to rely on claims made by ex-employees on message boards like Reddit, where one commenter, who claimed to have worked in an Aldi with a bakery, shared, "The initial novelty was great; people would go crazy over the cheese and chocolate twists. But ... COVID really did a number on sales." According to the thread, some stores were forced to throw out products at the end of each day, which was costly for the grocer.

Another Reddit thread provided a list of Aldi's with in-store bakeries in 2019. And, in the years since, updates have been posted in regard to which facilities have closed. That includes shuttered Aldi bakeries in Downers Grove, Naperville, Batavia, and Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and in Elkridge, Maryland.