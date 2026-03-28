8 Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Rolls, Ranked

It's hard to be upset when you're sinking your teeth into a cinnamon roll. As many people do, I associate these spiced, icing-covered buns with family and good times. They have always been a part of our holiday morning traditions and never failed to follow up a sleepover at grandma's house. They'll forever hold a place in my heart as spiraled dough pockets full of sweetness and love.

In my family, Pillsbury has always been our store-bought cinnamon roll of choice. We are all for that convenience and classic taste. But, there's also something to be said for the kind that you don't have to make at all. The ones that don't require turning on the oven. Maybe just a quick turn in the microwave — but even that's optional. Cinnamon rolls like these are a quick and easy fix, and they're readily available at your local grocery store.

Supermarkets like Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer churn out tantalizingly fresh recipes. Even stores like Aldi, Target, and Trader Joe's that don't have in-house bakeries offer fresh cinnamon rolls of some kind. I know because I stopped in and recently picked up a collection of eight different store-bought cinnamon rolls to try for myself (I was literally rolling in the dough). I judged them the only way that felt right — through a mix of nostalgia and flavor — from the pastry to the cinnamon filling to that all-important icing on top. Ranked from least to most irresistible, here's how each roll held up.