Homemade Bagels Are Better Than Store-Bought, But Are They Worth The Hassle?

When I look back on my first job at a bagel bakery in my hometown, memories of boiling, slicing, toasting, and generous helpings of schmear come to mind. What has followed is a series of other bakery roles throughout my life, but what stayed with me from that formative first experience was one strong, hard-to-shake belief: It's best to leave the work of bagel-making to the pros. While I have tried my hand at homemade bagel recipes from time to time, I often find it's not worth the hassle of making the dough, kneading it by hand, letting it proof for an hour (or more), then forming rounds with little holes — especially when you can buy bagels at the store.

Though homemade bagels taste better than grocery store-bought kinds, which are often more dense and bread-like, when you consider the technique required to make the dough, plus a separate step to boil and bake bagels at home, it's a lot of work. And often homemade bagels can come out flat due to mistakes like overproofing the dough or boiling them too long. Though there are tips to make better bagels like using a wood-fired oven, buying high-gluten flour for a chewy texture, or making a bread starter to give the dough optimal flavor and rise, really, who has time for all that? Instead, it's better to go to a local bagel shop or look for a good quality store-bought brand to keep on hand for breakfast.