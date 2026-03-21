The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joints In Every State
Sure, there's something incredible about finally getting reservations at one of those must-visit Michelin-starred restaurants. But, we'd argue that there's something even better: That unassuming little hole-in-the-wall neighborhood joint that's serving up food that's just as deliciously satisfying as those fancy places. Best of all, there's no need to get dressed up in your finest.
That's right, we said it. The little, independently owned restaurants that are spilling the delicious scents of grilling burgers, spicy tacos, and freshly baked bread out onto the streets of our cities and neighborhoods are national treasures. With that in mind, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the best in every state, and we're going to focus on those that are slinging outstanding burgers.
Making a truly great burger is something of an art form, and there are techniques that the pros use to get those restaurant-quality patties every time. To find spots that have perfected that art, we looked for places that checked a few boxes. In addition to being independently owned, no-frills, unassuming little spots, these places are favorites in the community, and have people driving from all around for the burgers. These are the places locals recommend for burgers that are consistently juicy and delicious, served on perfectly-prepared buns, and with balanced amounts and combinations of toppings that elevate, rather than overpower. Menus at these places might be small, but they are mighty.
Alabama: J & J Grocery and Deli
Saunter up to the counter at J & J Grocery and Deli and order what's been called the best burger in the area. You'll walk into this former gas station and get a whiff of what's cooking, which includes a double bacon burger some describe as a work of art. Every bite is juicy, flavorful, and well-seasoned, onion rings are on point, and homemade sauces are the icing on the cake.
(205) 425-6760
8169 Dickey Springs Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022
Alaska: Burger Queen
Anyone passing near Ketchikan on a sightseeing trip will probably be directed to this unassuming spot renowned for hand-made, fresh-ground patties topped with the freshest of local ingredients and served by friendly staff. Happy Burger Queen customers are inclined to wax poetic over burgers like the spicy sriracha bacon. With gently toasted buns, piled-high toppings, and a side of incredible onion rings, you might want to get an extra to save for later.
(907) 225-6060
518 Water St, Ketchikan, AK 99901
Arizona: Harvey's Wineburger
At Harvey's Wineburger, you'll need to be at least 21 years old to order at this decades-old Phoenix burger joint. Burgers are hand-made and cooked with red wine for a unique taste. The Super Deluxe, with its double patty, will have you talking about it for a long while, and you're not going to go wrong with a beer on the side. Regulars recommend a good ol' cheeseburger, as they know it lives up to the hype.
(602) 248-9950
4812 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Patrick's Burgers
Patrick's Burgers is a no-frills place, but customers say the burgers are delicious just the way they are. Order a hamburger and a side of fries, and you'll walk away happy with a piping-hot patty that's the freshest around. Burgers are juicy without being greasy, veggie toppings are fresh, and the crinkle-cut fries are the ideal accompaniment. And, if you're wondering what customers say the secret is? It's the old-school use of beef tallow for frying.
(479) 751-9245
3976 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, AR 72762
California: Hawkins House of Burgers
Burgers are taken seriously at Hawkins House of Burgers, and it's been that way for a long time. This beloved, family-owned, LA burger joint is serving burgers hand-made from fresh ground beef and veggies that were bought that day. Favorites include the Whipper burger, which comes extra-spicy thanks to the addition of hotlinks and pastrami, and the bacon cheeseburger. The strawberry lemonade is to die for, and so are the fries.
(323) 563-1129
11603 Slater St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Colorado: Bud's Cafe & Bar
Fans of Bud's laud it as being an invaluable part of Sedalia's history. And, those burgers? They're worth making the trip for. The beef patties are so flavorful that you should skip the condiments, the steamed buns are delightfully hot, and pickles and onions come on the side. It's a potato chip-only kind of place, but the burgers are good, perfectly proportioned, steaming hot, and served with decades of practice and experience.
(303) 688-9967
5453 Manhart St, Sedalia, CO 80135
Connecticut: Louis' Lunch
The origin of the hamburger is a heated debate, but it's New Haven's Louis' Lunch that has a legit claim to being one of the restaurants that gave birth to a truly iconic dish. The story goes that Louis Lassen served a customer ground meat between two pieces of toast way back in 1900, and the hamburgers are still made the same today. The hand-crafted patties from a five-meat blend are so flavorful you won't miss the condiments, the juiciness is off the charts, and you should definitely try the birch beer.
(203) 562-5507
261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: Gus & Gus Place
Gus & Gus Place has been a mainstay on Rehoboth Beach since 1956, and locals recommend it to anyone who wants a true taste of the boardwalk. Wax paper-wrapped burgers and cheeseburgers are fresh off the heat, with just the right amount of flavorful grease. They always taste great, and it's no wonder that some say they've been fans for decades. Don't skip the fries, but watch out for the seagulls.
(302) 227-3329
15 S Boardwalk, Wilmington Ave & the Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Thee Burger Spot
You'll hear a ton of people saying Thee Burger Spot is their go-to. There's all the standards here as well as gourmet burgers: Swap the bun for a Krispy Kreme donut, or order up a bacon burger smeared with peanut butter. It's funky combinations that have customers calling the hot-and-juicy, well-seasoned burgers the best in the city, although standards — like the double bacon cheeseburger — also get love. Still, you won't go wrong with Thee Tangy One, with its BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, and crispy onions.
(813) 993-3926
3917 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33603
Georgia: NFA Burger
Would you expect one of Georgia's best burgers to come out of a little burger joint in a gas station? No? We didn't think so, but it's true. NFA Burger has since expanded to Alpharetta, but the OG location in Dunwoody is still going strong. Crispy edges and caramelized patties make for stellar textures on these ideally proportioned smashburgers, especially with the contrast of the soft potato buns. Take advice from experts who are quick to say you should definitely get the above-and-beyond tots.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: W&M Bar-B-Q Burgers
W&M Bar-B-Q Burgers has been collecting awards for years, and if you're wondering what sets this place apart, it's the fact that the burger patties are soaked in BBQ sauce. These juicy, tender patties are ultra-flavorful, made to order, and served piping hot on slightly sweet buns, and those in-the-know say that the BBQ sauce is definitely the key ingredient. The Hal Special — with the combination of hamburger and BBQ steak — has been a favorite for a long time.
(808) 734-3350
3104 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Hudsons Hamburgers
Hudsons Hamburgers opened in 1907, and it's still run by the same family. You'll hear debates as to whether or not these are the best burgers in the Pacific Northwest, but what has earned this place such high praise? You'll see your burgers cooked to order as you watch, made by employees who legitimately love what they do. The beef is high quality and always fresh, yet almost unbelievably affordable. And, although there's few options for toppings, the sauces are stellar.
(208) 664-5554
207 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Paradise Pup
Paradise Pup in Des Plaines is one of Guy Fieri's favorite Chicago-area restaurants, and the menu is a straightforward one with a few options for burgers, sausages, and dogs. When you're serving up things like the highly recommended, tender, juicy, cheddar burger (with Merkt's cheese), word will get around, and customers will be making this their go-to spot. The charring on these patties makes it unforgettable, and you shouldn't sleep on the onion rings, either.
(847) 699-8590
1724 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018
Indiana: The Workingman's Friend
The Workingman's Friend has been satisfying hungry Indianapolis folks since 1918, and it's still known for slinging amazing smashburgers. They're the kind of burgers that you know at the first bite just how fresh they are, made even better by the texture of crispy edges of grilled perfection. It's a delicate balance to keep a burger juicy while getting that caramelization, and this spot has it down. You're not going to go wrong with chili on the side, and you should definitely add the onion rings.
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: Hamburg Inn No. 2
The Hamburg Inn No. 2 advertises itself as having legendary burgers, and customers confirm there's flavorful smashburgers here. If a fried onion burger and a side of ranch sounds like it would hit the spot, it does — especially considering that this place has the art of the char down to a science. Portions are generous, and you can also order a pie shake. And, yes, it's a slice of pie in a milkshake.
(319) 337-5512
214 N Linn St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: NuWay Burgers
The burgers that this Wichita favorite is serving are made with crumbled beef. They're so popular that NuWay Burgers has expanded into a few locations, but the one that originally opened way back in 1930 is still around. Some suggest reaching for the bacon cheese version, and if you're doubting, don't: The burgers hold together as you eat them, and you'll be convinced by the wonderfully seasoned, juicy meat after just one bite. Add in the house-made root beer, and you have the making of an icon.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Dovie's
Dovie's burgers are something special: They're a little greasy and something not too far removed from the texture of meatloaf. There's a crumble there, but there's also delightfully crunchy bits that fall apart as you eat, in the best possible way. You'll want to pick up a few for the road, because the flavor is off the charts.
(270) 487-0696
107 W 4th St, Tompkinsville, KY 42167
Louisiana: Original Slap Burger
What if we told you that the best hole-in-the-wall burger spot in New Orleans is tucked away inside the advertising-covered building that is Marie's Bar? Original Slap Burger started slinging smashburgers back in 2022, and the menu now includes a variety of burgers served on toasted brioche buns. The Heater burger — with Heat Sauce and jalapeños — is a favorite, and they're all so flavorful that customers wonder if someone here has a burger-making PhD.
(504) 251-4124
2483 Burgundy St, Ste 1, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Roy's All Steak Hamburgers
Roy's All Steak Hamburgers is attached to a golf center in Auburn, and once customers discover those tender, fall-apart burgers, it's a regular stop. Always juicy, always fresh, and served with fried onions that also get rave reviews. They're lauded for being the kind of burger where the meat is allowed to shine. Some call them old school, with that freshly ground flavor that's elevated by some outstanding onion rings.
(207) 782-2801
2514 Turner Rd, Auburn, ME 04210
Maryland: Sunshine General Store
From the outside, there's almost nothing that suggests the Sunshine General Store has some of the best burgers in the state. But, sometimes, life's surprises are delightful. There's often a wait for the enormous, cooked-to-order burgers, and the bacon cheeseburgers in particular are recommended given the textural components of crispy bacon, fresh veggies, and crunchy pickles. It's no wonder it's gotten regular attention from The Washington Post (and readers) as one of the best burgers in the D.C. area.
(301) 774-7428
22300 Georgia Ave, Brookeville, MD 20833
Massachusetts: Crazy Good Kitchen
Crazy Good Kitchen is so unassuming that it might be easy to overlook, even though it's gotten Boston magazine awards for being one of the best neighborhood restaurants in Back Bay. And, you shouldn't skip it. Favorites include the Double Trouble with applewood smoked bacon and burnt butter mayo, and the onion-rich, Oklahoma Style burger. The veggie burgers have fans, and customers promise this place lives up to its name.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger
Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger boasts so many choices, the menu notes there are more than 2.1 million different combinations. Customers confirm you'd better order ASAP, but it's worth the hassle — as Guy Fieri found out when he stopped there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." There's recommended options, like the onion buns, a fried egg, fried veggies. And, if you ask them to load up your burger, they'll take that as a challenge.
(734) 663-4590
304 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Minnesota: Val's Rapid Service
There are a lot of great regional fast food chains found across the country, and that used to include Rapid Serv. Today, there's only one location still serving what Minnesota Monthly calls one of the best blue collar burgers in the state, and that's Val's. You'll want a double or triple patty burger, and do not skip the fries. Burger patties are flavorful, and milkshakes are amazing, too.
(320) 251-5775
628 E St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN 56304
Mississippi: Latham's Hamburger Inn
Latham's Hamburger Inn is one of those places that gets shared across the generations, and its history as a landmark was worthy of preservation in a profile by Southern Foodways Alliance. Mustard, pickles, and onion is still the go-to order, and the practice of mixing some flour into the meat makes for an unbeatable crust. It's simple, straightforward, and delicious — especially with a slice of pie.
facebook.com/lathamshamburgerinn
(662) 539-7023
106 Main St W, New Albany, MS 38652
Missouri: Tay's Burger Shack
Head to Tay's Burger Shack, and you can expect grass-fed beef from sustainably run farms. And, as for those fries? They're fried in beef tallow, just like nature intended. They make outstanding chili cheese fries, while the house-made sriracha ketchup is so good, you might want to buy a bottle. It's earned this spot buzzy press and a cult-like following.
(816) 541-8282
1019 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Montana: TR's Burgers
The only unfortunate thing about TR's Burgers is it's seasonal. But, if you head there when it's open, you'll find a Teddy Roosevelt-themed burger joint with super-creative burgers on the menu. Generously portioned burgers, fries, and sides hit the spot, with favorites like the Conservationist — with fig jam, truffle aioli, bacon, Gruyere, and arugula — winning hearts. The bison patties are delish, too, making it the best hole-in-the-wall burger place in the state.
(406) 640-3058
311 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Nebraska: Bob's Bar & Grill
The signature burgers at this Nebraska burger joint (which was featured on America's Best Restaurants) are massive. These sprawling patties are as tasty as they are huge. Sides are so generous many recommend getting them to share, and it's such a favorite you might think most of the town is there. Patties don't need toppings, and if you have to pick sides, go with the cheese balls.
(402) 945-2995
5205 Main St, Martinsburg, NE 68770
Nevada: Stay Tuned Burgers
You'll have to look for Stay Tuned Burgers — it's inside The Hard Hat Lounge. The menu is simple, but Reddit users know this is the place to go. That's helped make it what Las Vegas Weekly calls the most famous smashburger in the city. Patties are perfectly seasoned, with delightfully crispy edges and unparalleled juiciness. The house-made pickles are above and beyond.
(702) 384-8987
1675 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
When Joseph "Papa Joe" Oneail died suddenly in 2025, there was an outpouring of condolences from the community. Fortunately, for those who love his longtime burger joint — recipient of multiple best burger nods for New Hampshire — it was followed by a promise to keep his memory alive. Double-fried, sweet potato fries are a favorite side, and don't sleep on Matt's steakhouse burger.
(603) 672-9130
237 South St, Suite 1, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: White Manna Hamburgers
Fans of food shows have probably heard White Manna Hamburgers mentioned at least once or twice, and customers say it lives up to the hype. There are some simple, straightforward, tasty burgers here, and sometimes that's all you need. Small burgers are delivered smokin' hot, making their way through the chaotic ordering system. Opt for a double cheeseburger (or few) and some sweet, sweet fries.
(201) 342-0914
385 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
New Mexico: Burger Boy
Head to Burger Boy in New Mexico and you'll find a little spot with a big legacy that's earned several generations of one family a spotlight in New Mexico Magazine. Chilesare the not-so-secret ingredient: While the green is a favorite, you can also opt for red or Christmas. Whichever way you go, you'll find wonderful buns, deliciously seasoned, juicy meat, and crispy, crunchy onion rings.
(505) 281-3949
12023 NM-14 Scenic, Cedar Crest, NM 87008
New York: Paul's Da Burger Joint
Paul's Da Burger Joint has been serving outstanding burgers since 1989. It's earned this spot buzzy press and visits from numerous celebrities (including Anne Burrell and Hoda Kotb), no doubt looking for hearty burgersso good that they don't have to be complicated: And, they have some of the best steak fries around, sharing the plate.
(212) 529-3033
131 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Pinky's Westside Grill
Yes, there are two locations of Pinky's Westside Grill. But, for a true hole-in-the-wall feel, you'll want the original in Charlotte. The OG took up residence in a former Volkswagen garage, and has earned repeat visits from Guy Fieri. Try the Asian burger with Korean BBQ and a cilantro and honey slaw, or the White Trash burger, with fried pickles and onion straws. Also? Add a Bloody Mary.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Finishline Burgers & Brew
Finishline Burgers & Brew has been repeatedly recognized as having one of the best burgers in the state, full stop. There's a build-your-own burger option that you should try, and don't be afraid to get creative. Don't skip the pretzel buns, or the chance to get one of the limited-time burger of the day offerings.
facebook.com/Finishlineburgersandbrewllc
(701) 338-2808
17 Main St N, Velva, ND 58790
Ohio: Crabill's Hamburgers
Crabill's Hamburgers is being run by the fifth generation of the family that opened the doors way back in 1927, and the Crabill's story is such an important one it's been documented by Ohio State University's Center for Folklore Studies. The menu is short and sweet: There doesn't need to be variety, just get burgers with the standard toppings of brown mustard, onions, and pickle relish.
(937) 653-5133
727 Miami St, Urbana, OH 43078
Oklahoma: Hank's Hamburgers
Route 66 is lined with classic restaurants that are worth stopping at, and if you're craving a burger, don't drive by Hank's Hamburgers. This place opened its present location back in 1955, and a lot — including the secret seasoning — is the same it's always been. Onions are grilled into the patties to make them extra tasty, and Waylon Jennings was a regular. The milkshakes are right out of the '50s, too, and they're delicious.
(918) 832-1509
8933 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa, OK 74115
Oregon: Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats
When Guy Fieri stopped here for "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," it was hard to tell what he was most surprised by. Was it the fact that this place is miles from anywhere? Or, that it's in a town with about 30 people? Or, was it the Big Block: A one-pound burger with ingredients including — but not limited to — cheese sauce and an egg. All of the burgers are just as delicious, and even basic bacon cheeseburgers deliver in a big way.
(514) 998-3232
95410 Highway 99 E, Junction City, OR 97448
Pennsylvania: Red Rabbit Drive-In
The Red Rabbit Drive-In is a super fun spot that's still offering carhop service, and proudly displays people's choice awards for best burger. It opened back in 1964, and it's the kind of place that's captured hearts over the course of decades. The signature Bunny Burgers are served hot off the grill, and the proprietary Bunny Dust seasoning is something special.
(717) 834-4696
60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020
Rhode Island: Stanley's Famous Hamburgers
The recipe at Stanley's Famous Hamburgers has been unchanged since 1932, and the burgers here are so good, it's earned them a slew of best burger and people's choice awards. Sit at the counter, watch the magic unfold on the grill in front of you, and if you're looking for something a little fancy, the mushroom cheeseburger is a favorite.
(401) 726-9689
535 Dexter St, Central Falls, RI 02863
South Carolina: Cheeseburger House—McCutcheon's
When the Cheeseburger House announced its 63rd anniversary was around the corner in March 2026, there was an outpouring of nostalgia. It's still so good some drive an hour or two just for a cheeseburger, generously portioned with a helping of crinkle-cut fries. The slaw is top tier, too, and don't forget to pick up a sweet tea.
facebook.com/burgerlovegreenwood/
(864) 227-2721
512 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646
South Dakota: Nick's Hamburger Shop
The folks at Nick's still know what the biggest sales day was: October 18, 1947. That's when a whopping 4,450 hamburgers passed into the hands of hungry customers, and some people still make it a point to return on that day. Not much has changed since 1929, with customers thrilled with milkshakes made the way grandma made them, and slider-sized burgers so good you should get a couple, loaded up with everything.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee: Dyer's Burgers
Dyer's is a little infamous: This is the place that's been using the same grease to fry its burgers in for more than 100 years. Today, you can get the whole thing — bun and all — re-dipped in a vat. Some might love it extra-greasy while others might pat it dry with a napkin, but you'll have an amazing burger either way — and don't skip the shakes.
(901) 527-3937
205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103
Texas: Lankford's
You might hear of this place called Lankford Grocery & Market, as that's how it started back in 1937. It's all about the burgers these days, and it's earned media designations as a burger destination. Hot items include options like the mac and cheese-topped Grim. The hot-and-spicy Firehouse — with cayenne butter and a habanero mustard sauce — has fans, too.
(713) 522-9555
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
Utah: Patty Shack
Patty Shack has gotten some attention — and awards — for serving outstanding burgers. Extra-crispy bacon becomes the icing on the cake for these delightfully-seasoned patties that come with that homemade, fresh-off-the-grill taste. Feeling hungry? Go for the Patty Daddy, a triple patty with bacon, cheese, and pastrami.
facebook.com/pattyshackburgers
(385) 474-6167
1207 W 4800 S, Taylorsville, UT 84123
Vermont: The Burger Barn
When someone spots that The Burger Barn is open for the season, you'd better believe word spreads fast. You might be in for a wait as long as an hour, but the burgers live up to the hype. Thick patties are covered with generously portioned toppings, and favorites include creative burgers like the Ethan Allen. Grilled apples, cheddar, and a cranberry garlic mayo on a burger? Yes, please.
(802) 730-3441
Route 15 and 108, Jeffersonville, VT 05444
Virginia: MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers
Expect a proprietary blend of beef, rolls freshly baked in-house, specials, and even a carefully crafted veggie burger from this place that's earned profiles from The Washington Post and a ton of best-of awards. Patties are flawlessly cooked, and there are so many toppings you shouldn't be afraid to mix-and-match. Try the Paris Burger — with melted brie, roasted garlic, spinach, onion, and Dijon.
(703) 443-2105
525 E Market St, Leesburg, VA 20176
Washington: Eastside Big Tom
You know that iconic West Coast burger chain that's still family-owned? We're talking about In-N-Out, of course, and fun fact: The idea is thought to be thanks, in part, to some inspiration from Eastside Big Tom's 1940s-era drive-thru. The spot is still serving burgers made extra-saucy with the addition of Goop sauce, which you should absolutely put on everything. Get a deluxe burger with cheese, add a malt, and you'll see why it's called the best in the state.
(360) 357-4852
2023 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA 98501
West Virginia: Jim's Drive-In
Jim's Drive-In has a lot of regulars: In the busy season, around 150 pounds of potatoes get turned into hand-cut fries every day. Those fries are always a win — especially when served alongside the ranch burger — and a double ranch burger might be the only way to make it better. Shakes are also outstanding.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, Rt 60 W, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Anchor Bar & Grill
Guy Fieri learned about this place from fans who told him he needed to feature the massive, delicious burgers on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," and they weren't kidding. Go hungry: Options like the Gally Burger — with its trio of patties totaling a pound of beef — are a favorite, along with the cream cheese jalapeño burger. Hand-cut fries also venture into best-ever territory.
(715) 394-9747
413 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880
Wyoming: Born in a Barn
Guy Fieri had the Barnchos when he stopped in here for "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," a dish of house-smoked pulled pork over fresh-made chips. Those are delicious, but The Popper burger has fans, too. Yes, the generously portioned burgers might tend toward the messy side, but it's worth it. Just be sure to try the smoked wings, too.
(307) 460-3604
100 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
The best hole-in-the-wall burger places seem to be divided into two categories: Decades-old favorites that have been a go-to for generations, and the new gourmet burger places that are offering ultra-creative options, an ever-changing menu, and trendy sides.
In both cases, we looked for those spots that had solid reviews and recommendations, delicious fries and onion rings, and things like fresh-made buns, ground-to-order beef, and secret recipes or sauces. Also? A commitment to keeping that hole-in-the-wall feel, while serving the kind of burger that makes it into your very best dreams.