The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joints In Every State

Sure, there's something incredible about finally getting reservations at one of those must-visit Michelin-starred restaurants. But, we'd argue that there's something even better: That unassuming little hole-in-the-wall neighborhood joint that's serving up food that's just as deliciously satisfying as those fancy places. Best of all, there's no need to get dressed up in your finest.

That's right, we said it. The little, independently owned restaurants that are spilling the delicious scents of grilling burgers, spicy tacos, and freshly baked bread out onto the streets of our cities and neighborhoods are national treasures. With that in mind, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the best in every state, and we're going to focus on those that are slinging outstanding burgers.

Making a truly great burger is something of an art form, and there are techniques that the pros use to get those restaurant-quality patties every time. To find spots that have perfected that art, we looked for places that checked a few boxes. In addition to being independently owned, no-frills, unassuming little spots, these places are favorites in the community, and have people driving from all around for the burgers. These are the places locals recommend for burgers that are consistently juicy and delicious, served on perfectly-prepared buns, and with balanced amounts and combinations of toppings that elevate, rather than overpower. Menus at these places might be small, but they are mighty.