12 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Restaurants In Chicago

Opened in 1942, Manny's prides itself on offering heaping portions of delicious foods while specializing in Jewish staples. Craving corned beef? Matzah? Pastrami-centric sandwich that's as big as your face? This is the place.

Advertisement

When Guy Fieri visited Manny's for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he kicked off the segment by saying, "I have said it once, I will say it again: Chicago is one of my favorite food towns, and this is one of the reasons why." As soon as the cameras headed into the old-school cafeteria and deli, it's easy to see why: Sliced meats were piled high, traditional dishes were served up in hearty portions, and the chef at the head of things was part of the fourth generation of the family who has served up food to hungry Chicago locals for decades. Pastrami and corned beef were the favorites, and just how big of a hit are those two meats alone? The restaurant goes through about 40,000 pounds every month.

Advertisement

When that number got dropped, Fieri seemed skeptical. After getting an in-depth look at the days-long process of making the sliced-to-order meats from scratch, it was quickly apparent that he understood why this place has been so popular for so long. "You can taste how long you guys have been doing it," he said, then going on to use words like "dynamite" several times, before joking that he wanted 60 pounds of pastrami to go.

mannysdeli.com

(312) 939-2855

1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607