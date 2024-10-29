12 Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Restaurants In Chicago
The foodie landscape of the U.S. is a wild and varied one, with regional favorites and city specialties galore. Illinois has its own set of unique foods that you'll need to try at least once in your life, and there's some good news here: Some things, like the famous cheddar and caramel popcorn from Garrett, can be ordered from the comfort of your own home. Some of the most widely-traveled chefs in the world have given Chicago kudos for the cuisine: None other than Anthony Bourdain was a huge fan of the Chicago-style hot dog.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been a massive fan of Chicago's foodie culture, too, telling the Chicago Tribune, "I had never been to Chicago before I started doing ['Diners, Drive-ins and Dives']. All you do is see it in the movies. Or see 'Saturday Night Live,' [the] 'cheezborger, cheezborger' [sketch]. First time I had a hot Italian beef, I just thought I was going to lose my mind."
Over the years, Fieri has formed strong connections with the city and its inhabitants, and there are some stellar stories that go along with that. While Fieri has been understandably hesitant to put many places above others with the title of "favorite," we took a look at the Chicago hotspots he has lasting relationships with, regularly featured in "best of" episodes of his shows, and that he had the highest compliments for.
Manny's
Opened in 1942, Manny's prides itself on offering heaping portions of delicious foods while specializing in Jewish staples. Craving corned beef? Matzah? Pastrami-centric sandwich that's as big as your face? This is the place.
When Guy Fieri visited Manny's for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he kicked off the segment by saying, "I have said it once, I will say it again: Chicago is one of my favorite food towns, and this is one of the reasons why." As soon as the cameras headed into the old-school cafeteria and deli, it's easy to see why: Sliced meats were piled high, traditional dishes were served up in hearty portions, and the chef at the head of things was part of the fourth generation of the family who has served up food to hungry Chicago locals for decades. Pastrami and corned beef were the favorites, and just how big of a hit are those two meats alone? The restaurant goes through about 40,000 pounds every month.
When that number got dropped, Fieri seemed skeptical. After getting an in-depth look at the days-long process of making the sliced-to-order meats from scratch, it was quickly apparent that he understood why this place has been so popular for so long. "You can taste how long you guys have been doing it," he said, then going on to use words like "dynamite" several times, before joking that he wanted 60 pounds of pastrami to go.
(312) 939-2855
1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607
La Scarola
Armando Vasquez moved from New York to Chicago in the 1980s, and told The Athletic that when his young self had been asked about his dreams, he said, "I want to be famous, dude. I want to be on TV and in the paper." For the most part, he has been! As the chef and owner of La Scarola restaurant in Chicago, he's been on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and he's become such good friends with Guy Fieri that he headed out to California for Fieri's Walk of Fame ceremony.
Fieri isn't the only one who loves La Scarola, as local newspapers and Fieri alike have praised the restaurant's delicious, classic Italian cuisine. As of this writing, Tripadvisor ranks La Scarola at No. 26 out of over 8,500 Chicago restaurants. Scores of five-star reviews laud this spot not only for its incredible food, but a friendly staff that makes every customer feel like family.
La Scarola has welcomed a fair share of sports legends, too, with Vasquez able to tell stories of meeting everyone from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to losing a drinking competition to Tommy Lasorda. That's all been done against the backdrop of serving up some seriously stellar dishes: The restaurant is well-known for grilled calamari, penne alla vodka, and — as the name suggests — sauteed scarole. You might want to consider getting reservations before going, but it's worth the wait.
(312) 243-1740
721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
The Frosted Mug
Guy Fieri travels all over to visit all kinds of restaurants and meet all kinds of people, so it's not entirely surprising that the word "favorite" doesn't get tossed around a lot. He did, however, tell the Chicago Tribune that his first Chicago experience was with a hot Italian beef sandwich that made him think he "was going to lose my mind."
It seems as though he was referring to The Frosted Mug, a small diner in Chicago's southern metro sprawl. In spite of today's relentless connectivity and reliance on social media, there's next to no information on the restaurant available — at least, not aside from a few Yelp reviews and confirmation that it's closed. After appearing on a 2007 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the funky little joint seems to have closed the following year.
The Frosted Mug seems to have been an early casualty of a brutal industry from early in Fieri's "Triple D" journey. As of this writing, over 220 of the nearly 1,500 restaurants featured on the show have closed, and it's something that Fieri apparently takes very personally. In 2021, Fieri announced that he was giving out a series of grants to restaurant owners who were struggling to keep their doors open in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling CNBC News, "I've been very blessed. That's why I try to turn my time and attention to helping others and raising that money and raising some awareness."
Smoque BBQ
When Guy Fieri sat down for a barbecue-centric interview with Vice, the TV personality declined to name a favorite style. "That's like trying to pick your favorite kid, almost impossible," he insisted, however, saying, "I'll tell you, one of my favorite barbecue joints is in Chicago, a place called Smoque. Chicago is also one of my favorite food towns in general because it's a big little city, and you have so many different types of people there. I think that when you show me an area that really loves food, you're going to find good barbecue."
Fieri visited Smoque BBQ for a "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" episode in 2007, and given that interview with Vice was in 2018, it's safe to say the restaurant made an impact. As of this writing, Tripadvisor has it sitting at No. 2 of 438 "quick bites" restaurants in Chicago, with an overwhelming number of five-star reviews.
Customers from all over gave Smoque high praise for not only the perfect barbecue, but for their sides, service, and atmosphere. "The brisket at Smoque is unsurpassed and it is the food I would want as my last bite on earth if I had a choice," raved one customer, while others called it a must-experience restaurant, whether in person or via online ordering. Clearly, many agree with Fieri's assessment of this Chicago mainstay.
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Kuma's Corner
Kuma's Corner boasts that they serve "The Best Burgers on the Planet," and there are plenty of people who agree with that. As of this writing, it's ranked at No. 94 of 8,545 Chicago restaurants listed on Tripadvisor, and reviews are filled with praise for their burgers, sides, and the creativity that goes into serving up something truly special.
When Fieri visited Kuma's Corner to give the funky burger joint the spotlight on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he went into the kitchen to get the low-down on the Black Sabbath burger, a chili, cheese, and onion behemoth that was also a fan favorite. Making the chili, he said, "Could be a whole show in itself," and when he got a taste? "I'd eat that all day." He was just as impressed with the burger, calling it one of the top five burgers he'd ever had on the show.
That's high praise, and when it came time to do a round-up of the top spots in the Midwest, Kuma's Corner was featured in that collection, too. The Black Sabbath burger got another shout-out, and there's good news for anyone who's hoping to sample that or any of their other heavy metal-inspired burgers. In addition to two Chicago locations, there's also restaurants in Schaumburg, Illinois and Indianapolis.
Multiple locations
Irazu
In the 2014 "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode, "Global Flavor Faves," Guy Fieri gives a shout-out to Chicago's Irazu as one of his favorite spots. At the time, he said he was fairly certain that it was the first Costa Rican restaurant to be featured on the show, and when he went into the kitchen to get the low-down on the seriously incredible food being served up, it was very, very clear that he had nothing but respect for Chef Omar Cadena.
Cadena showed him everything that went into the signature chicharron dish and the pepito sandwich. Sometimes, there are some things on television that are so vivid, you can almost imagine you can smell all the incredible flavors, and this is certainly one of those cases. Fieri said, "I don't need to go anywhere. I'm in Costa Rica right now," before trying the sandwich and adding, "I can't stop eating it!"
Customers who have stopped by Tripadvisor to leave reviews absolutely agree, with the general consensus perhaps best summed up by one reviewer who wrote, "Excellent food! A gem of a place! ... Homemade key-lime pie for dessert is a MUST — better than any I've tasted on a couple of Caribbean islands!" Not sure what to order off the menu of a Costa Rican restaurant? Reviewers also laud the friendly staff for taking the time to explain dishes and make recommendations, making this an all-around win.
(773) 252-5687
1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Taste of Peru
In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Guy Fieri was asked what Chicago restaurant he was going to. "We filmed at a crazy place that has still stuck in my mind: Taste of Peru," he said. "Papa rellena, lomo saltado ... brother, I'm getting goosebumps talking about it. [Owner] Cesar [Izquierdo] is one of the neatest guys you'll ever meet. Tell me you don't wanna give the guy a high-five."
After first visiting the restaurant in a 2010 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," Taste of Peru was featured on a "Triple D Nation" episode — in which Fieri re-visits his favorite places — called "Global Goodies." The restaurant's website still features a photo of Fieri, along with a review and high praise from The Michelin Guide. One peek at the menu and it's clear why this one is a major favorite, and according to reviews on Tripadvisor, Fieri isn't alone in his love for the place — which, incidentally, also regularly hosts traditional music sessions.
Customers aren't just praising the food, they're giving chef and owner Cesar Izquierdo major kudos, too. One review in particular was thrilled that he was able to arrange some last-minute party catering, and that's some serious dedication to customer service. Meanwhile, another summed up countless other reviews by simply saying, "I love Taste of Peru! The food is delicious and the atmosphere of the restaurant is wonderful."
(773) 381-4540
6545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626
bopNgrill
It wasn't until Season 15 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that Guy Fieri headed to bopNgrill, a Korean restaurant featuring incredible rice bowls, along with a variety of burgers — many made with a Korean-inspired twist. It was the burgers that Fieri was there to see, starting with the umami burgers. (Wondering what the difference between salty and umami is? Click here.) Cooking barely started when Fieri observed, "So, this is like umami to the fifth power."
Shocked by the time and effort that went into each dish — not to mention ingredients that generally aren't associated with a burger joint, like truffle oil and fish flakes — Fieri gave major kudos for turning out burgers with such amazing toppings that the actual burger itself was secondary. When he finally got to try it? "Wow! You're talking about the fifth sense. It takes you to that next level," Fieri gushed. "It's rich, it's light, smokiness, acid, earthy tones, that's out of the park. That exceeded what my expectations were gonna be, it is in the top best burgers I've ever had."
Fieri was just as impressed by the Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, which customers — and Fieri — agree, are just as delicious as they sound. Head over to Tripadvisor, and there are a ton of great reviews saying that if you're in Chicago, the burgers, kimchi fries, and short ribs are not to be missed.
(773) 654-3224
6604 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
The Original Vito & Nick's Pizzeria
Chicago pizza is deep dish pizza, right? Guy Fieri thought so, too, so when he found The Original Vito & Nick's Pizzeria doing something different, he headed there for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." At the time he stopped there, the Chicago hotspot had been serving up ultra-thin-crust pizzas for more than 60 years, using the same recipe that had been passed down through the generations.
Fieri was there for the egg and cheese pizza and was shocked when raw eggs were cracked on top of the raw pizza. (Fieri's dislike of eggs is famous, and if you're wondering why Fieri hates eggs, click here for the inside story from our sister site, Daily Meal.) So, how good was the pizza? "I'll tell you this," Fieri said. "If you're not a big egg fan, the only way to eat eggs is to say, 'I want it on a pizza with thin crust, from Vito & Nick's, covered in fried pepperoni.' 'Cause I'll eat it that way."
We here at Tasting Table agree: In our ranking of the absolute best pizza in Chicago, Vito & Nick's is sitting at No. 3. Customers over on Tripadvisor aren't shy about saying things like, "Vito and Nick's lived up to its reputation as one of the best pizza restaurants in Chicago," and that's a reputation that doesn't just happen overnight: The restaurant traces its history back to traditional Sicilian recipes and an original location that opened in 1923.
(773) 735-2050
8433 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60652
DMK Burger Bar
DMK Burger Bar has two locations in Chicago, and if you happen to be at Soldier Field for a game, you can stop by for a taste of the incredible burger that impressed Guy Fieri so much that the segment was also featured on the best of the Midwest compilation of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Interestingly, he didn't even start with the burgers: He wanted the behind-the-scenes look at the truffle aioli fries. Honestly, can you blame him?
As far as Fieri was concerned, the attention to their homemade, gourmet sides cemented DMK Burger Bar among the best of the best, and customers over on Tripadvisor agree that it's not just about the burgers, as delicious as they are. The fries and the onion straws have tons of fans, and if there's anything that goes better with a burger than fries, it might just be a milkshake.
Milkshakes are house-made, include flavors like peanut butter and banana chocolate, and you can also opt for giving any one of them a boozy upgrade. Should you get a milkshake to go with all your delicious food? That would be a yes: As one customer wrote about their seasonally-flavored shake, "Pumpkin pie milkshake was worth the stuffed belly."
Multiple locations
Paradise Pup
Paradise Pup is an 800-square-foot burger joint just outside of Chicago, and when it opened in 1983, it very quickly gained a massive following. When Guy Fieri stepped up the grill for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he called it "traditional Chicago fast food, the way it oughta be." There were fresh, never-frozen burgers and traditional Chicago favorites — including an authentic Chicago-style hot dog – all char-grilled with soft cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. It's no wonder that Fieri was stunned into silence after biting into his burger.
Paradise Pup was featured on the show in 2007, and it made a clearly lasting impact: It was also featured on the best of the Midwest compilation. Technically located in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Paradise Pup is currently ranked No. 1 on Tripadvisor's list of the suburb's quick bites, and it's proof that a restaurant doesn't have to be complicated in order to be incredible. Do just a few things and knock it out of the park, and you'll have a line down the street.
That's the sentiment behind a number of the five-star reviews, including one that said, "The best cheeseburger in the Chicago-land area. Merk's cheddar cheese and a real chef cooking and assembling the burgers perfectly and consistently is what makes The Paradise Pup my favorite."
(847) 699-8590
1724 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018
Bella Luna Cafe
When he visited Bella Luna for Season 29 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri was stepping into a restaurant that had been a favorite for more than 30 years. When something works, it works — and according to Chef Danny Alberga, the menu and the recipes had been the same for all those decades. That's from the pizza dough to the hand-ground sausage, made with a recipe that Alberga credits to his mother.
Layers of sausage, meat, cheeses, and an extra-crispy crust led Fieri to call this pizza "the best combination between deep dish and thin crust." Rocco DiSpirito also appeared on the show when it was time to talk about the rest of the menu, calling it "the hallelujah chorus of Italian, homemade food. Goosebumps. It's magic."
Fieri was stunned by the individually wrapped and cooked ravioli, too, proving that Bella Luna doesn't have just one speciality. As of this writing, the Bella Luna restaurant is closed, but still does catering and events via a banquet location. According to their website, the business is set to open another location in Chicago in 2025.
