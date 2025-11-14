The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spot In New Orleans, According To A Local

At the corner of Burgundy and St. Roch, Faubourg Marigny, there is a building that any New Orleanian with a penchant for dive bars will recognize. The walls, painted pale yellow and accented viridian, are the canvas for vintage JAX beer advertisements. Signs with black and gold script read from a time before: "Walter Patrolia Beer Parlor. Cigars — Cigarettes — Tobacco."

The building has been Marie's Bar for decades, Marie's Bar and Kitchen a little more recently, but the vibe is all old New Orleans. You can score smokes from a vending machine inside. There are gaming machines, a pool table, and a mean bartender. Most importantly, there is a literal hole-in-the-wall burger stand. A stainless-steel window from which food emerges. A small kitchen not to be missed, because it serves some of the biggest flavor in the Crescent City. The Original Slap Burger is the best spot in New Orleans for a burger, and it's not even close.

Although I'm a Northeasterner by birth, the first time I met myself was moving to Louisiana. The influence of food that permeates the culture clued me in to something that I hadn't considered very important. In college, living in Baton Rouge, I'd take weekend excursions to explore New Orleans' dining options. Later, I began working for a fresh produce company on a route that brought me into Nola weekly. (Coincidentally, the now-defunct Cowbell was once my favorite burger shop, thanks to its convenient location along said route.) After settling in Mid-City and working as a full-time server, my life became part of the fabric, and I've been burger-hunting ever since.

At that time, the smashburger had yet to become sensational. It was still a burgeoning art form that would take time before purifying into something as true as the Original Slap.