Where I Go For The Most Authentic Cajun And Creole Food In New Orleans

In New Orleans, you're never farther than a stone's throw away from one of the most memorable meals of your life. That's one of the many reasons I call New Orleans my second home. The first time I visited New Orleans, I planned to stay only a few days, but those days quickly turned into a year. I was completely mesmerized by the music, history, food, and artists that make up the city's inimitable culture. New Orleans is a no-holds-barred haven for creativity, and its cuisine perfectly embodies the free, imaginative spirit that makes it unlike anywhere else in the nation.

Cajun and Creole cuisines were both born in Louisiana, but Creole cuisine is the trendy, metropolitan style hailing from New Orleans. Meanwhile, Cajun country — the Southern area of the state — gave rise to its eponymous cuisine, more rustic and humble than cosmopolitan Creole. Both styles are world-famous for blending cuisines from cultures all over the globe, making them a quintessential representation of America's amalgamated heritage.

You can expect to find both of Louisiana's renowned culinary styles all over NOLA — but beware of impostors. Like any famous city, New Orleans is home to some touristy restaurants serving up kitschy, low-quality takes on Cajun and Creole fare. So in this list, I'll share my five favorite spots in the city for genuine meals made with time-honored recipes, minus all the flash and gimmicks of a tourist trap. These restaurants are icons to locals (and those visitors fortunate enough to experience them) for dishing out textbook examples of the food that gives New Orleans a leading role on the world culinary stage.