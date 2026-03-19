28 Decadent Brownie Recipes To Make On Repeat
When you have a craving for something sweet, there are so many different treats you could choose to indulge in. During the warmer months of the year, ice cream or sorbet may sound especially delicious. During celebrations, you may opt for a cake or cupcakes. And cookies can do the trick when you want a bit of something sweet after dinner, but few desserts are richer, more indulgent, or more delightful than brownies. Fudgy, gooey, and perfectly crisped, brownies are a chocolate-forward dessert that's at once humble and impressive.
But you don't have to settle for a box mix if you want to learn how amazing this dessert can turn out when you make it totally from scratch. These brownie recipes will allow you to explore many different styles and flavors, so there's something for every single brownie lover here. So, preheat your oven, grease your pan, and get ready to taste some of the best brownies you've ever made.
Ultimate Fudgy Brownies
Some people like a milder chocolate flavor in their brownies. If you're the kind of person, on the other hand, who wants to taste the maximum amount of fudginess possible in your dessert, then you should try making these deeply decadent, intensely fudgy brownies. They require only six ingredients, and they come together in less than an hour, so you can easily make them on a whim when you're craving a cheeky dessert after dinner.
Recipe: Ultimate Fudgy Brownies
Basic Homemade Brownies
Sometimes, you don't need to make anything fancy to impress your guests and loved ones. You need a staple, tried-and-true recipe that never fails. That's exactly what you'll get when you follow this basic homemade brownie recipe. You'll get a nice, chewy brownie with that perfectly crinkly top, all coming together in 45 minutes. An unexpected ingredient in the mix is olive oil, which lends a richness you won't get in every brownie recipe.
Recipe: Basic Homemade Brownies
Fudgy Ube Brownies
It seems like sweet, subtle, and slightly nutty ube is everywhere these days — in drinks, in desserts, even in pancakes. So, why not harness the complexity of this special ingredient in your brownie recipe? It may not be the most common ingredient to include in brownies, but believe us: It's a flavor combo that works. Plus, the ube will give the brownies a beautiful purple hue, making them instantly appealing to anyone who might be interested in taking a bite.
Recipe: Fudgy Ube Brownies
Gooey Brownies
The last thing you want when you're trying to make a delicious dessert is a dry, crumbly brownie. In fact, texture may be the most important factor to consider with this dessert. That's why we particularly love this recipe for gooey brownies. It's not an exaggeration — these brownies turn out super rich. After you drizzle a generous amount of chocolate sauce on top of each brownie, you're left with a dessert that feels downright luxurious.
Recipe: Gooey Brownies
Fudgy German Chocolate Brownie Bars
Coconut and chocolate are a match made in heaven, which is why you absolutely need to try making these German chocolate brownie bars. This recipe melds a classic German chocolate cake with fudgy cookies, creating a hybrid dessert you never knew you needed before. The sweetness from the combo of chocolate and coconut is perfect, and the subtle crunch from pecans brings everything together with a nice nuttiness you won't be able to get enough of.
Rich Vegan Brownies
You may assume that brownies are inherently non-vegan, since they often contain butter, eggs, and sometimes other animal products to boot. But it's possible to make vegan brownies for those who are avoiding dairy and eggs but still want a taste of something sweet and decadent. Skip the butter and instead opt for canola oil, and make sure you choose vegan dark chocolate chips to give the dessert even more richness. Then, ground flaxseed with water acts as a binder similar to eggs.
Recipe: Rich Vegan Brownies
Chocolate Banana Brownies
Getting bored with making the same old brownie recipes time and time again? If you're looking to switch things up on the flavor front, consider making your brownies with banana. Not only do they add an extra layer of sweetness, but they provide a subtle fruity flavor that can make the dish feel a bit lighter and fresher (while still staying deeply fudgy and decadent). Remember to use ripe bananas here — the hard green ones won't offer the intense sweetness that this recipe needs.
Recipe: Chocolate Banana Brownies
Reindeer Brownies
Celebrating the holidays? Then you may want to make your brownies look a bit more festive than normal. We love adding additional ingredients to make little reindeer faces on our brownies — they'll thrill the kids and adults in your life. The pretzels serve as antlers, while the eyes and nose of the reindeer call for candy. The best part is that you can even make the base of this recipe with a boxed brownie mix if you want to keep things simple — just focus on the decorations to make the cutest batch of brownies you've ever seen.
Recipe: Reindeer Brownies
Fudgy Keto Brownies
If you're following a keto diet, you've probably realized that it's not necessarily easy to find desserts that can fit into your meal plan. But we have good news: You can make keto brownies using ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, cocoa powder, and erythritol. You might be surprised at how delicious they turn out. They're rich, fudgy, and feel decadent, like a brownie should be.
Recipe: Fudgy Keto Brownies
Mocha Brownies
Is there any flavor combo more blessed than coffee and chocolate? We think not. But you don't have to pair your brownies with a cup of coffee just to harness that beautiful marriage of flavors. When you make these mocha brownies, you'll taste both chocolate and coffee in every bite. And no, you don't have to brew a whole pot of coffee. Rather, instant espresso powder gives this dessert its coffee-forward spin.
Recipe: Mocha Brownies
Fudgy Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie Brownies
Can't decide whether you want to make pecan pie or brownies? No worries — you can make a hybrid of both in one go! This brownie recipe is loaded with pecans for a crunchy texture and nutty flavor that takes the basic version of the dessert to a whole new level. The result is sticky-sweet and ultra satisfying, especially for those who never feel like their brownies contain enough nuts. Just a warning: It's basically impossible to only eat one.
Valentine's Day Raspberry Brownies
Brownies may not immediately make you think of Valentine's Day, but these raspberry brownies might make you rethink that. You'll mix raspberry jam into the base of the brownies, which means that every bite is infused with that sweet, fruity, and slightly tart flavor. Then, you'll drizzle all of the brownies with melted ruby chocolate, which makes them look that much more festive. For fruity dessert lovers, you won't find a better brownie recipe.
Red Velvet Brownies
Of course, we love standard chocolate brownies, but there's something about the bold color and rich flavor of red velvet that might be even more appealing than the original kind of recipe. These brownies pair decadent, rich red velvet with silky sweet white chocolate for a dessert combo that is sure to wow your family and friends (if you save any for them, that is). If you're getting bored with your go-to brownie recipe, this one is worth a try when you want to switch things up.
Recipe: Red Velvet Brownies
Cream Cheese Brownies
Brownies are already generally known for being quite rich, but that doesn't mean that they can't be upgraded with even more richness. That's exactly what cream cheese provides. Its creaminess is a nice touch, and although it's decadent, it also works to offset the intense chocolatey notes in the dessert. By creating a middle cream cheese layer in your brownies, they'll look like the classic dessert until you cut into them and reveal the surprise inside.
Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies
Frosted Irish Cream Brownies
When you think of frosting, your mind probably first goes to cookies or cupcakes. But did you know that frosting can be a delicious addition to a batch of brownies as well? When you want to add more flavor variety to the mix in your brownie recipe, an Irish cream frosting is the way to go: It's sweet but not too sweet, and it adds an element of creaminess to the dish. This recipe calls for a brownie box mix, but you can also use your favorite homemade brownie recipe if you prefer to make the dessert from scratch.
Recipe: Frosted Irish Cream Brownies
No-Cook Pomegranate Stuffed Brownies
Pomegranate may not seem like a typical brownie recipe ingredient, but believe us when we say that these pomegranate stuffed brownies are out of this world. You'll get a lovely note of sweet fruitiness from the arils, but they also provide some welcome tartness, which helps to balance the dessert nicely. Add to that the crunchiness they offer the dessert, and you'll see why this is a go-to recipe for anyone who's craving a more sophisticated bite.
Guinness Brownies
Beer? In a brownie? Yes, it's a thing, but don't expect the brownies to actually taste like Guinness. Rather, the presence of the beer in the recipe only makes for a richer, more chocolatey flavor. We especially like making this recipe for St. Patrick's Day, where Guinness is an obvious tie-in — if you're also making it for the holiday, consider adding some green-themed sprinkles on top. However, these brownies can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
Recipe: Guinness Brownies
Quinoa Cacao Brownies
Classic brownies get a healthier-feeling upgrade with this recipe, which calls for cacao and quinoa. It also calls for banana, which is partially responsible for providing sweetness to the dessert, but also offers a dense texture that makes every bite feel a lot richer. The quinoa addition is especially fun, though — it creates a crunchy element in each brownie, making for an even more interesting texture. We can bet you've never had brownies like this before.
Recipe: Quinoa Cacao Brownies
Mug Brownie
There may be times when you don't really want to make an entire brownie recipe. Instead, you might be looking for a quick dessert that will meet your nighttime cravings. That's exactly when you should make this mug brownie. It literally all comes together in a mug, and it only takes about five minutes to make. Plus, you won't have to worry about eating up a ton of extra brownies before the rest of a big batch goes bad.
Recipe: Mug Brownie
3-Ingredient Nutella Brownies
You don't need a stocked pantry to make incredible brownies. With only three ingredients, you can make this delicious recipe that puts the rich nuttiness of Nutella front and center. In addition to the Nutella, you'll need eggs and all-purpose flour to make this dessert come to life. Ultimately, this is one of the simplest desserts you can make when you don't have many ingredients in the house, but it'll taste like you whipped up a standard brownie recipe.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Nutella Brownies
Banana Pecan Brownies
When you need to make a dessert that's more interesting than a typical brownie recipe, turn to this version that features both banana and pecans. What makes this recipe so special is the fact that you're including whole chunks of banana, which ensures that no two bites are the same. Plus, it's a versatile recipe. You can switch out the dairy ingredients for plant-based alternatives and make it vegan, or you can use alternative flour for a gluten-free version.
Recipe: Banana Pecan Brownies
Easy Rocky Road Brownies
You've probably had Rocky Road ice cream before, but Rocky Road brownies? Well, they're a thing, and they're absolutely worth making the next time you get the baking itch. Of course, you'll need all the typical brownie ingredients, but this recipe also calls for almonds, candied cherries, marshmallows, and lots of chocolate chips. The result is a chunky, crunchy, sweet dessert that's anything but boring. It's perfect for the times when you're on the hunt for a brownie recipe that's more exciting than the standard.
Recipe: Easy Rocky Road Brownies
Sea Salt Brownie Brittle
Not all brownies have to be soft and gooey. This recipe for brownie brittle will yield a snack that's hard, crunchy, and delicious once you take your first bite. If you think this snack sounds like chips, you're kind of right — and that sprinkling of sea salt on top leans into the comparison. Of course, this is still a sweet treat, but with some salt to balance things out, it's way too easy to eat a ton of these at once.
Recipe: Sea Salt Brownie Brittle
Halloween Ghost Brownies on square white plate
We love a festive dessert. If you're celebrating Halloween (or any other spooky get-together, really), these ghost brownies are a must-bake treat. Basically, you'll start with standard brownies. Mix up the ingredients, bake them all in a dish, and portion them out into squares once they've cooled. Then, you can add a marshmallow on top, followed by some white homemade frosting. Add some "eyes" to your creation, and you have a Halloween dessert that's more treat than it is trick.
Recipe: Halloween Ghost Brownies
Banana Pudding Brownies
We have no shortage of banana-enhanced brownie recipes in this lineup, but this one might be our favorite. The swirls of banana pudding in these brownies give them a gorgeous, almost tie-dyed appearance, with that sweet, fruity flavor mixed in well. This is yet another recipe that calls for a brownie box mix — choose one that's high-quality, and nobody will ever be able to tell that you didn't make the dessert totally from scratch.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Brownies
Papa John's Brownie Copycat
Craving your favorite Papa John's dessert? We've all had those moments when we're in the mood for a fast food treat but don't want to spend the time or money to actually snag one. That's why you need to learn how to make this copycat Papa John's brownie at home. They're rich and gooey, and they're topped with a generous amount of chocolate chips. The best part is that you get a huge batch of them, and they're way cheaper than the real Papa John's version.
Recipe: Papa John's Brownie Copycat
Zucchini Brownies
Let's face it: Most of us should be getting more veggies into our diets. But that can be difficult to do when you'd rather eat a brownie than a plate of raw veggies. Luckily, there are ways that you can work veggies into your sweet treats, and this recipe for zucchini brownies is proof. No, you can't actually taste the zucchini, but they bulk up the recipe with moisture and nutrients so you can feel better about your dessert.
Recipe: Zucchini Brownies
Sweet Potato Brownies
You already love the subtle sweetness of sweet potatoes, but did you know that they make an excellent addition to your favorite brownie recipe? Not only do the sweet potatoes add sweetness and nuttiness, but they also provide a rich, moistness that will bring your brownies to a whole new level. Plus, you can feel good about the fact that you're working a nutritious ingredient into your dessert (without having to sacrifice flavor in the process).
Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies
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