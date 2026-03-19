28 Decadent Brownie Recipes To Make On Repeat

When you have a craving for something sweet, there are so many different treats you could choose to indulge in. During the warmer months of the year, ice cream or sorbet may sound especially delicious. During celebrations, you may opt for a cake or cupcakes. And cookies can do the trick when you want a bit of something sweet after dinner, but few desserts are richer, more indulgent, or more delightful than brownies. Fudgy, gooey, and perfectly crisped, brownies are a chocolate-forward dessert that's at once humble and impressive.

But you don't have to settle for a box mix if you want to learn how amazing this dessert can turn out when you make it totally from scratch. These brownie recipes will allow you to explore many different styles and flavors, so there's something for every single brownie lover here. So, preheat your oven, grease your pan, and get ready to taste some of the best brownies you've ever made.